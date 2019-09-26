Whistleblower Complaint Against Donald Trump Released

The whistleblower’s complaint against President Donald Trump was released on September 26.

You can read the full document here.

The whistleblower complaint reads in part: “The President of the United States, in a telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25, 2019, “sought to pressure the Ukrainian leader to take actions to help the President’s 20202 reelection bid.” Less than 24 hours before the release of the complaint, the White House released a transcript of the president’s call with the Ukrainian leader. In the phone call, Trump is shown to ask why Ukrainian authorities had ended their investigation into Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

The whistleblower alleges that official in the White House had attempted to “lockdown” details of the call between Trump and Zelensky. Intelligence Inspector General Michael Atkinson is quoted in the complaint as saying that Trump could be exposed “to serious national security and counterintelligence risks” if foreign agencies became aware of the conversation.

The whistleblower namechecks the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and Attorney General William Barr as playing a role in persuading Ukrainian officials to investigate Biden. The complaint reads, “The interference includes, among other things, pressuring a foreign country to investigate one of the president’s main domestic political rivals. The president’s personal lawyer, Mr. Rudolph Giuliani, is a central figure in this effort. Attorney General Barr appears to be involved as well.”

The complaint, which was initially withheld from congress, was released to members of the house on the night of September 25. Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said upon reading it, “I do not support impeachment of President Trump. I have just read the whistleblower complaint made available to House Intelligence Committee Members. I believe strongly in transparency and it should be immediately declassified and made public for the American people to read.”

As the complaint was released, Rep. Adam Schiff, the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee tweeted, “This complaint should never have been withheld, and it provides a roadmap for our investigation. We will do everything we can to protect this courageous whistleblower. The public has a right to see the complaint and what it reveals.”

The whistleblower’s identity remains a mystery with President Trump and members of his administration that the person’s actions were politically motivated. The whistleblower is being represented by lawyer Andrew P. Bakaj. In a statement regarding the release of the complaint, Bakaj said, “We applaud the decision to release the whistleblower complaint as it establishes that, ultimately, the lawful whistleblower disclosure process can work. We await the release of the complaint in its totality.”

