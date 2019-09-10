Ellen McMillion: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ellen McMillion, an apparent Disney fanatic based on her social media, was banned from Disney World for life after allegedly repeatedly trying to attack a taxi driver who when asked by McMillion said he had no cigarettes. Later, when being arrested, she allegedly twice kicked a sheriff’s deputy, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said the Brandon, Florida woman was drunk.

McMillion, 53, was arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Thursday by the Orange County Florida Sheriff on a felony charge of battery of a law enforcement officer and disorderly intoxication, a misdemeanor. She was released on $3,000 bond.

McMillion’s Facebook page is chock-a-block of Disney World photos dating back years. Her cover photo features Woody from ‘Toy Story.’

According to the criminal complaint, McMillion was aggressive, belligerent, screamed and cursed at Disney security and sheriff’s deputies all while demanding a cigarette. The complaint reads this all occurred in front of adult and child Disney World visitors.

Disney banned her for life, according to court records.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. McMillion Allegedly Attacked a Taxi Driver When he Said he Had no Cigarettes Because he Didn’t Smoke

Just before 9 p.m. near the entrance to Disney’s Hollywood Studio at the Walt Disney World Resort, from a distance, a sheriff’s deputy saw McMillion talking to a cab driver and then “suddenly she raised an arm above her head and attempted to slap the driver the driver,” the arrest affidavit reads.

Meanwhile, a female Disney security officer had already intervened.

The report from the sheriff’s deputy reads that Disney security went over to the taxi driver to see if he was alright. The security officer said she saw McMillion strike him several times. The driver, who said he was alright and did not want to sign a statement against McMillion saying she was “just” drunk, said she asked him for cigarettes and when he told her he didn’t smoke, she began her assault. Another taxi driver parked at a cab stand told McMillion to leave the man alone, the complaint reads.

2. McMillion Demanded Cigarettes While ‘Yelling Profanities’ at Disney in Front of Kids

The Disney security officer said McMillion was “slurring her words and appeared unstable on her feet and (she) smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from her,” while speaking with the woman. The Disney security officer said McMillion “appeared to be a threat to other guests.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy arrives and tells McMillion to sit on a bench and while seated, he says she was “belligerent” to him and other deputies and had bloodshot eyes. He said she smelled strongly of alcohol. The entire time she was on the bench, the complain reads, she kept demeaning a cigarette. And, she admitted she was drunk, threw her purse, refused to speak to police until someone gave her a cigarette and was “using profane language and yelling profanities as adults and children walked by.”

3. After Being Handcuffed, Police Said McMillion Kicked a Sheriff’s Deputy, Twice

The sheriff’s deputy said that McMillion was handcuffed and while was being walked to a patrol car, she tried to get away, unsuccessfully. As she was placed against the sheriff’s patrol car, she allegedly kicked a uniformed Orange County Sheriff’s deputy. Twice. That would lead to her then being charged with the felony of battery on a law enforcement officer.

Police said once in custody, they gave her a copy of the Disney ban for life.

4. McMillion’s Facebook Page is Filled With Photos From Disney World Properties Dating Back Years

To surmise that McMillion is a Disney aficionado based on her Facebook would not be a stretch. Photos with Stitch, Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Goofy, Daisy Duck, Buzz Lightyear, Snow White, Tigger, Eeyore, and Winnie, among other characters fill her Facebook. Indeed, nearly all of her many images dating back several years are Disney-related.

And in many of them, she is with family members.

McMillion was arrested on Thursday Sept. 5. And was banned from Disney on that day. But on Sept. 7, she posted a photo of her having dinner on a Disney property. She has since removed that post.

5. A Grandmother, McMillion Was a Hospital Lab Technician in Baltimore

McMillion, a grandmother, is a former histotechnician at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center and St. Joseph’s Medical Center. a histotechnician is a clinical laboratory technician who prepares very thin samples of body tissue to be examined under a microscope by a pathologist. The majority of these professionals work in reference libraries or hospitals.

She is a former resident of Aberdeen, Maryland.