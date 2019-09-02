Hurricane Dorian Damage in the Bahamas: Videos Show Devastation

At 5 p.m. Eastern, NOAA reported that Hurricane Dorian’s location was 95 miles east of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island. The Category 5 hurricane is bringing devastation to the Abaco Islands and other areas in the Bahamas. Areas hard hit include Elbow Cay, among others. Read on to learn more about the damage that the hurricane has left behind in the Bahamas, including photos and videos. The devastation is heartbreaking.

Videos & Photos Show Widespread Devastation

Although not confirmed, JamminSradio wrote on Facebook that some people are teling them that the Mudd and Pigeon Pea are gone. They wrote: “One Abaco resident writes: The Mudd and Pigeon Pea are gone. Hundreds of migrants running for thier lives. … feels like the world is coming to an end …Peope running from place to place looking for shelter…. Marines and Nema in tears dont know what to do….people comin from all directions with infants and elderly.. some in arms….some on their backs……she says its like a horror movie….” [sic]

Another post shared the same. This has not yet been confirmed.

The same page shared videos of the damage left behind as the storm passed over.

This next video was taken in front of a home in Marsh Harbour, Abaco on Sunday evening.

This next video was shared by Alicia Nesbitt, showing the devastation in Marsh Harbour. Alicia Nesbitt’s page on Facebook says that she lives in Marsh Harbour. The devastation is heartbreaking.

This next video shows more catastrophic damage near Marsh Harbour on the Abaco Islands.

BREAKING: Catastrophic damage near Marsh Harbour on the #Abaco Islands in the #Bahamas which is currently in the eye of Hurricane #Dorian:

Another video showing devastation on the Abaco Islands is below.

More videos coming from the Abaco Islands from the devastations by Hurricane Dorian….this is complete heartbreak. Prayers to all. 😥🙏🏽 #hurricane #hurricanedorian #Bahamas #242 pic.twitter.com/lfvM4dzQtv — 🇧🇸James Julmis🇧🇸 (@julmisjames) September 1, 2019

And the person in the video before is very brave (and also being very unwise.)

Residents in Eleuthera are experiencing storm surges.

These areas are devastated. Buildings in the Bahamas have been severely damaged.

This footage was taken during a break inside the eye wall, before the second half of the storm was moving through.

Reports are coming in of total devastation after Dorian’s hit, NBC News reported. The hurricane’s winds were 185 mph when it made landfall on Great Abaco Island around 2 p.m. The storm’s strength matched a storm that hit the Florida Keys in 1935 – a devastating record to match.

Here’s a video showing more damage from Dorian. It’s unclear just where this video was taken, but residents have said it may be from Marsh Harbour.

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said: “This is probably the most sad and worst day of my life to address the Bahamian people. As a physician, I’ve been trained to withstand many things, but never anything like this.”

A resident of Marsh Harbourt told NBC News it was a scene of total devastation, with some neighbors’ homes completely destroyed.

Tribune 242 reported at 5:55 p.m. that the Ministry of Health has said there are no reported deaths on the Island of Abaco, but there was a fatality nearby at Sany Point, Abaco.

You can donate to support relief efforts in the Bahamas here.

