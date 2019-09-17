Where’s Imelda Now? Live Tracking, Radar Maps & Projected Path

Tropical Storm Imelda seemed to form out of nowhere, grow quickly, and then quickly make landfall on the Texas coast. This tropical storm could bring a lot of rain to regions in its path. Here is everything you need to see to watch the storm’s progression, including where the storm is now, maps, radars, and projected paths.

Imelda Live Radars & Trackers

This first live radar is from Windy.com. This radar is very helpful for tracking the storm’s lcoation. You can press the + button on the right-side of the map to zoom in more closely. You can also move the map ahead in time to see where the storm is forecast to be headed.

A live map is provided by the NOAA’s nowCoast website below. You can see the full version here. Hit the plus button in the map below to zoom in to see the details about the hurricane’s track.

Another live radar is provided below from KHOU 11.

Imelda’s Projected Path

Tropical Storm Imelda seemed to form out of nowhere and then it suddenly made landfall along Texas’ Gulf Coast.

#Imelda has made landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast. Catch our LIVE coverage for the possible effects of this storm, which include dangerous amounts of rainfall. pic.twitter.com/XfNOluPbAr — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 17, 2019

Although winds for the storm aren’t high, the biggest danger is rainfall. Galveston and Houston are now under flash flood watches until tomorrow night.

Boy that escalated quickly… the National Hurricane Center, just a couple hours removed from declaring #TD11, have announced this disturbance has evolved into Tropical Storm #Imelda pic.twitter.com/hcfr7fJMGz — Michael Ventrice (@MJVentrice) September 17, 2019

The storm formed very fast and moved fast.

45 minutes later, and Imelda has made landfall at Freeport. pic.twitter.com/Hu9760byaN — Matt Lanza (@mattlanza) September 17, 2019

But this is better than the storm hanging around in the Gulf and developing into a powerful hurricane. Still, it’s a dangerous storm and, according to the NOAA, likely to produce “life-threatening flash flooding along portions of the Upper Texas coast, including Houston and Galveston areas.”

As of 1:30 p.m. Central, the storm was making landfall near Freeport, Texas and located at 29.0N, 95.3 W. It’s 35 miles southwest of Galveston with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It’s moving north or 5 degrees at 7 mph. The storm has a minimum central pressure of 1005mb or 29.68 inches.

Below is the NOAA’s estimate for the earliest arrival of tropical-storm-force winds.

And here is the NOAA’s estimate for wind speed probabilities.

The storm could bring a lot of rainfall to Texas, with many forecasts suggesting 6 to 10 inches and some isolated regions even higher than that, CNN reported. The storm had just formed on Tuesday afternoon and it’s already made landfall near Freeport. It will continue producing a lot of rain even once it’s downgraded from a tropical storm as it moves over land.

Thread: A system in the western Gulf will bring showers and thunderstorms over the region today through Thursday. Today's main areas of concern are mainly along the coastal counties as the storms make their way on shore. #TXwx #HOUwx #GLSwx #BCSwx pic.twitter.com/BFtS2BDkfQ — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) September 17, 2019

A tropical storm warning was issued from Sargent to Port Bolivar and a flash flood watch is in effect that will likely be extended, CNN noted. The storm was already bringing rain to Texas even before it became a tropical storm. It won’t bring the level of rain that Harvey brought, but it could still cause dangerous flooding in some regions. People in the storm’s path should stay tuned to local weather for the latest updates on flash flood watches and warnings.

Below is the NOAA’s interactive map for the storm. The picture below is a screenshot but you can see the full interactive map here.

