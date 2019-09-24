Jairo Torres: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jairo Torres of the Bronx, New York pulled a little girl from out under the tracks of a subway after her father pulled her with him as he jumped into the path of an oncoming train Monday.

Hailed a hero, good Samaritan Torres leaped onto the tracks and crawled under the subway car to bring her to safety. The father was killed. But his daughter survived what could have been a tragic murder-suicide.

Chilling video of the Monday morning incident was posted all over social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Man Was Heard on the Phone Saying ‘Goodbye,’ Before Jumping Onto the Train Tracks With His Daughter

In the Kingsbridge Heights section of the Bronx, on the 4 train, it was reported that at around 8 a.m., 45-year-old Fernando Balbuena- Flores, who lives blocks away from the station, was traveling with his 5-year-old daughter.

According to a report from a local media outlet, Balbuena- Flores was heard by other subway riders speaking on the telephone.

He reportedly said in Spanish: “I don’t care.” “Goodbye.”

Then, clutching his daughter, jumped in the path of an oncoming train.

2. Torres Didn’t Think, He Said, He Acted

Torres was seen on camera diving onto the tracks to rescue the girl.

3. Subway Riders Stood in Shock, Many Screaming & Crying as the Girl Was Pulled From Under the Train

When the child is pulled to safety and placed on the platform where dozens of subway riders, mostly women, are waiting, cries and tears as they clutch the child.

Cries and prayers can be heard on the subway station platform.

“Little by little,” one woman can be heard crying out as Torres gets under the train to get the child out. “Oh my God. Oh my God.”

4. The Little Girl Landed Between the Rails & Survived With Minor Injuries But People Said the Trauma She’s Suffered is Tragic

It’s reported, and can be seen on video, that the girl, with her pink book bag still strapped on, somehow landed in a crevice between the tracks and survived. She was reported to be in Monday early afternoon to have been in stable condition a at NYC + Health and Hospitals/Jacobi.

A witness told local Bronx media that the child was “…in shock … and then everyone was screaming.”

5. The Family Thanked People Who Helped Save the Girl, & Asked For Privacy

The girls’ mother and god-father made a brief statement saying they were grateful for all those who intervened and helped to save the girl, adding she was “perfect,” meaning she was not seriously injured. The godfather translated for the mother saying there would be “no personal information” provided and that this was the only time they’d speak to the press and asked for their privacy to be respected.