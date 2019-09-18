One of Kevin Spacey’s Accusers Is Dead

Kevin Spacey’s accuser is dead, according to several reports. The accuser is a massage therapist who is only known as John Doe.

The Hollywood Reporter was among the first to report that the accuser had died, citing court documents from Spacey’s legal team. That article states that despite John Doe’s death, the lawsuit could be carried forward by his estate.

Page Six quotes the filing as saying, “No further information or details have been given to Mr. Fowler’s counsel, but Plaintiff’s counsel stated they intended to notify the Court with additional information at an appropriate time in the future.” The Page Six report says that Spacey’s lawyers were told on September 11 that John Doe had passed away.

The accuser had said that during a massage at a private home in Malibu, California, Spacey had sexually harassed him. The massage therapist alleged that Spacey had forced John Doe to grab the Oscar-winner’s genitals. The accuser alleged that Spacey had attempted to grab his shoulders in an attempt to kiss him.

In May 2019, a judge in California said that the lawsuit would move forward with the plaintiff remaining anonymous, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Most recently, in July 2019, charges being brought by an 18-year-old man in Nantucket, Massachusetts, alleging sexual assault were dropped. More than a dozen men have accused Spacey of misconduct. The teenager’s mother, Heather Unruh, had said at a press conference when the allegations were first made in 2017, “Shame on your for what you did to my son.” The former anchor added that Little “is a very strong young man. He does his best to deal with it, but it’s always there.” Unruh went on to describe her son’s mentality on the night of the alleged incident, “[He was a] star-struck, straight, 18-year-old young man, who had no idea that the famous actor was an alleged sexual predator or that he was about to become his next victim.”

