Max Stier: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

In the mid-1908s, Yale student Max Stier witnessed fellow student Brett Kavanaugh at a “drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hands of a female student,” a book from two New York Times writers says.

It was a second and “different drunken party,” than the one Deborah Ramirez recalled where she said now US Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh thrust his penis in her face at a dorm bacchanal and “caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away,” The New Yorker reported.

During his September 2018 confirmation hearings, Kavanaugh said, “If such a thing had happened, it would have been the talk of the campus.”

The accusation was made public around Sept. 23. At the time, Democratic senators and aides said the allegation appeared credible and needed to be investigated.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the summer of 1982 when the two were elite private school high school students, albeit at different schools; Blasey Ford attended all-girl Holton Arms School and Kavanaugh attended Georgetown Prep.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the FBI investigated Ramirez’ claim and found it was not corroborated and not credible.

Kavanaugh was confirmed Oct. 6, 2018.

The event Stier was reported to be witness to would then be the second occasion where Kavanaugh would allegedly touch classmates with his exposed penis.

Stier, 53, did not go on record with The New York Times writers but it’s reported that he told senators and the FBI about what he witnessed and it was not investigated. It’s noted that while Stier hasn’t talked about the incident publicly, the Times “corroborated the story with two officials who have communicated with Mr. Stier.”

1. Times Reporters Say Stier Witnessed Kavanaugh’s Conduct at Yale Party in the 1980s & Told Senators & the FBI

The revelation about Stier, which is perhaps less a revelation that a fact previously un-, or under-reported, came to light in a story about “The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation,” a book from New York Times reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly. While working on the book, Kelly and Pogrebin said that they “found Dr. Ford’s allegations credible during a 10-month investigation, Ms. Ramirez’s story could be more fully corroborated.”

Soon, they’d uncover “a previously unreported story about Mr. Kavanaugh in his freshman year that echoes Ms. Ramirez’s allegation.”

And that story is the reported eye-witness account of Stier.

“A classmate, Max Stier, saw Mr. Kavanaugh with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student. Mr. Stier, who runs a nonprofit organization in Washington, notified senators and the F.B.I. about this account, but the F.B.I. did not investigate and Mr. Stier has declined to discuss it publicly. (We corroborated the story with two officials who have communicated with Mr. Stier.) Mr. Kavanaugh did not speak to us because we could not agree on terms for an interview. But he has denied Dr. Ford’s and Ms. Ramirez’s allegations, and declined to answer our questions about Mr. Stier’s account.”

Almost immediately a cacophony of voices, from the left and right, vouched for Stier, who has made no public comment.

I know Max Stier. He is scrupulously honest and nonpartisan. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 15, 2019

2. Stier, Summa Cum Laude Yale & Stanford Graduate, is President & CEO of the Non-Profit, Non-Partisan Partnership for Public Service

A month after the confirmation of Kavanaugh, Stier led a talk on federal government reform at his alma mater, Yale.

Stier is the founder and CEO of the nonprofit, nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service, an “organization dedicated to revitalizing our federal government by inspiring a new generation to serve and by transforming the way government works.”

In a bio, it’s noted that “under Stier’s leadership, the Partnership has been widely praised as a first-class nonprofit organization and thought leader on federal workforce issues.”

The organization includes the program Call to Serve, a “network of more than 600 colleges and universities and 75 federal agencies, help to inform and inspire students while building a pipeline of new talent into the federal government.”

Among other projects is its Best Places to Work in the Federal Government, which “highlights exemplary federal agencies while encouraging other agencies to improve by adopting best practices.” And its Service to America Medals program honors “the great work of our country’s unsung heroes.”

3. Stier Has Worked in All 3 Branches of the Federal Government

4. Stier, 53, Married Florence Yu Pan in 2004. They Met at Stanford Law School. Pan Was Nominated by Pres. Barack Obama to the Federal Bench in 2016

Happening Now: Senate Judiciary Committee Nomination Hearing: Lucy H.Koh, Florence Y. Pan, Danny C. Reeves. @Law360 pic.twitter.com/HpnSHFR3Gh — Bonnie Eslinger (@bonnieeslinger) July 13, 2016

Stier has a long and bi-partisan history of work for the government which includes all three branches: In 1982, Stier served on the personal staff of GOP Rep Jim Leach; served as the Deputy General Counsel for Litigation at the Department of Housing and Urban Development; clerked for Chief Judge James Oakes of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and Justice David Souter of the U.S. Supreme Court; and was Special Litigation Counsel to Assistant Attorney General Anne Bingaman at the Department of Justice.

In 2004, Stier, then divorced from his first wife, married former Stanford University law student Florence Yu Pan. According to a wedding announcement in the New York Times, they met at Stanford University, where both received law degrees with distinction.” They were married at the New Zealand Embassy in Washington with a rabbi performing the ceremony followed by a Chinese wedding banquet.

Pan, 53, began her law career as a judicial clerk a the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, followed by a clerkship at Second Circuit Court of Appeals, and worked for the Department of Justice as a Bristow Fellow in the Office of the Solicitor General and was an attorney in the Appellate Section of the Criminal Division. Then, in 1998, joined the Department of Treasury as senior advisor for Assistant Secretary for Financial Markets and Undersecretary for Domestic Finance, followed by a decade as an D.C. assistant US attorney. She’s served as an Associate Judge on the Superior Court of the District of Columbia since 2009.

In 2016, she was nominated by then Pres. Barack Obama to be a federal judge for the Washington D.C. US District Court. The nomination “expired.”

5. Stier Has Been at Once Identified as Both a Reliable & Non-Partisan Witness & as a Former Clinton Lawyer, Partisan

Here is max stier pic.twitter.com/jHwhOsEGpr — lisa (@lisa27435743) September 15, 2019

Sans a running tally, it appears that Stier has wide support from across the aisle as being a bi-partisan, reliable and trustworthy witness.

“Eyewitnesses often get attacked by supporters of the one whose conduct was witnessed. Before that happens, I’d like to add that Max Stier is well-respected by both sides of the aisle, nonpartisan, smart and absolutely devoted to good government without regard to who’s in power.

Eyewitnesses often get attacked by supporters of the one whose conduct was witnessed. Before that happens, I'd like to add that Max Stier is well respected by both sides of the aisle, nonpartisan, smart and absolutely devoted to good government without regard to who's in power. https://t.co/vqfzH4QOBi — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) September 15, 2019

“And these are absolutely credible allegations. I know Max Stier, one of the witnesses named in the NYT article. There is no doubt in my mind he’s telling the truth about what he witnessed Kavanaugh do. Congress needs to investigate.

And these are absolutely credible allegations. I know Max Stier, one of the witnesses named in the NYT article. There is no doubt in my mind he's telling the truth about what he witnessed Kavanaugh do. Congress needs to investigate. https://t.co/1ZBl4g9t2w — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 15, 2019

“There must be a full Congressional investigation to determine whether someone, and if so who, gave orders that kept the FBI from investigating credible allegations & speaking to witnesses who reached out to them. We were told this was a full investigation.”

There must be a full Congressional investigation to determine whether someone, and if so who, gave orders that kept the FBI from investigating credible allegations & speaking to witnesses who reached out to them. We were told this was a full investigation. https://t.co/sp6JhfJZti — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 15, 2019

“Is that the same Max Stier who was one of Clinton’s defense attorneys? Yes, yes it is,” Federalist co-founder Sean Davis tweeted.

Is that the same Max Stier who was one of Clinton's defense attorneys? Yes, yes it is. https://t.co/JAM4rdDViy — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 15, 2019

But rebuttal like this is omnipresent: “This Republican partisan tries to paint Max Stier as a partisan Democrat, when Stier has run a nonpartisan, nonprofit group for 2 decades, steering clear of partisan politics. Echoes of Kavanaugh‘s claim of “revenge of the Clintons.” Stier tried to tell FBI w/going public.”

Sunday, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz told George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week” that at the next debate among Democrats seeking the 2020 presidential nomination will “…all be saying, ‘Impeach Kavanaugh. Impeach Trump.’ There’s nobody they don’t want to impeach. And at some point, they just have to let the anger go and recognize that the democratic process actually moves on.”