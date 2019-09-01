Odessa & Midland Shooting Victims: Photos & Tributes

An active shooter in Odessa and Midland, Texas, killed at least 5 people, including a 15-year-old girl, and injured Texas shot at least 21 people, including a 17-month-old girl.

Among the victims killed was an Odessa High School student, Scott R. Muri, Superintendent of Ector County Independent School District, said in a statement. She was identified as 15-year-old Leila Hernandez.

The injured included a 17-month-old victim, who was flown to a local hospital, according to KCBD. At least three members of law enforcement were also shot, including a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper, a Midland Police Department officer and an Odessa Police Department officer, police said.

The western Texas shooting rampage began with a traffic stop at about 3:15 p.m. August 31, 2019, Odessa police Chief Michael Gerke said in press conference, and continued in Odessa and Midland in the area of Interstate 20. Multiple members of law enforcement were among the shooting victims. It was not immediately clear whether they were among those killed.

Early reports indicated there were two shooters, but later reports indicated there was one shooter. The suspect was described as a white male in his mid-30s. He was killed following an exchange of gunfire near Cinergy, a local movie theater, police said.

It is common for early reports to indicate there are multiple shooters as chaotic and fluid situations unfold. In this situation, two vehicles were used in the shooting. Law enforcement did not immediately know the driver of both vehicles was the same person.

“That is confirmed now. Same person,” Gerke said in the news conference.

At 3:17 p.m., a trooper from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) attempted a traffic stop on a gold Honda. Law enforcement did not immediately say why the Honda was stopped. The driver stopped, but then shot the trooper, Gerke said. The suspect continued driving westbound and allegedly shot a person near I-20. He continued driving on the east loop of I-20 where there are “multiple scenes and multiple victims,” Gerke said.

“At some point the subject stole a mail truck, ditched his car, and there were other victims after that,” Gerke said.

Students from @LCUedu went on campus and prayed for the victim of today’s Midland-Odessa shooting. PC: @KaseKCBD pic.twitter.com/UmdETdiMO8 — Michael A. Cantu (@MCantuKCBD) September 1, 2019

It was not immediately confirmed whether the U.S. Postal Service worker was among the victims.

The suspect then drove eastbound toward 42nd Street. The rampage ended near Cinergy movie theater in Odessa where members of Midland, Odessa and DPS exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was killed, according to Gerke.

Videos circulated on social media. Some captured the sound of gunfire.

“We have law enforcement injured, we have the DPS trooper in Midland County, we have one MPD officer and one OPD officer that were struck,” he said.

Gerke emphasized additional law enforcement agencies were involved, including the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, University of Texas police, and local school police.

“This was a joint effort between just a multitude of departments to find this animal and bring him to justice,” Gerke said.

While law enforcement received multiple shooting reports, Gerke said officials believe the situation was contained after the suspect was killed near Cinergy.

“We’ve had calls, which is to be expected because obviously people are a little jumpy after this, which is also to be expected,” he said. “Once this individual was taken out of the picture there have been no more victims.”

Still, he recommended locals stay inside as a precaution.

Gerke said no condition reports on the victims was immediately available because the situation was still unfolding.

“The big thing is it’s so chaotic, still, at the local hospitals that it’s very difficult to get that information,” he said.

Medical Center Hospital officials told CBS 7 that 14 victims were being treated at the hospital.

A fundraiser was set up for the injured 17-month-old victim, identified in the GoFundMe fundraiser as Anderson Davis. The page said she was hit by a bullet fragment.

@CNN 17 month old Odessa shooting victim https://t.co/OLjuVW3pbD — Callye Alvarado (@SweetSugarBelle) September 1, 2019

A statement from the girl’s mother was posted on the fundraising page.

“We are on a very long drive to Lubbock,” it said. “Anderson is a live and that is a prayer answered bigger than I’ve ever had to pray. Her vitals are good. She is being flown to Lubbock while we drive. Not getting to fly with her is beyond painful. Anderson is 17 months old, has shrapnel in her right chest, which thank God is superficial. She has a hole through her bottom lip and tongue and her front teeth were knocked out. She is alive. When others today are not alive. I ask you to continue praying for our hearts as we experience this, pray for complete healing of Anderson, pray for every other family in our same situation, or worse, today and pray for the shooters. Pray that whatever is causing them to do this will be defeated by God and they will stop shooting.”

This post will be updated as additional victims are identified.

Here are the victims of the Odessa-Midland shooting:

Leila Hernandez

ECISD Superintendent reports Odessa HS student killed in mass shooting. Prayers for all who knew student, others impacted #odessashooting pic.twitter.com/h640KlQbRb — Jennifer Mayerle (@jennifermayerle) September 1, 2019

Leila Hernandez, a 15-year-old high school student was among those tragically killed in the shooting spree in Odessa and Midland.

A GoFundMe was started to raise funds for her family. Her brother was also hospitalized, according to the fundraiser page.

More than $7,000 of the $10,000 fundraising goal was reached within two hours.

A friend wrote on Facebook, “We are so heartbroken to hear that our dear friend Leila Hernandez, has passed away to be with our Lord Jesus. We still don’t want to believe it. She was a victim in the tragic event that took place today in Odessa. We are grateful to have been a part of her life, and it hurts our hearts greatly that she is no longer with us on this earth. We had the privilege to have captured her & her families memories in her quince. She wasn’t just a client, she was a good friend of ours. Such a sweet girl, with such a big heart. Beautiful inside and out.❤️ Please keep her and her family in your prayers. Joanna Leyva 😢May you rest in peace Leilah. You will be missed.”

A superintendent for the school district announced an Odessa High School student was killed in a statement.

Ector County Independent School District Superintendent Scott R. Muri wrote:

We are devastated by today’s violence, which claimed the lives of five people including one of our Odessa High School students. Our lives have been changed forever because of these events. ECISD counselors as well as counselors from the entire region are preparing to offer services to our students, staff and families. We will commit all the resources we have available to help our community heal from this horrific tragedy. The first responders in the Odessa community, including our ECISD Police Officers, have been outstanding and prevented an even greater loss of life. Please hold your family and friends a little closer tonight and be grateful for the precious gift of life. I will keep you updated on any further developments.

The school district was on a lockdown for several hours while the situation was contained. Muri announced at about 8 p.m. the lockdown was lifted.

Officials & Others Flooded Social Media with Condolences for Victims & Families

NEW: Beto O'Rourke on the shooting in western Texas: "Our hearts are with Midland, Odessa, and everyone in West Texas who has to endure this again. More information is forthcoming, but here's what we know: We need to end this epidemic." https://t.co/3ndeq3BDCi pic.twitter.com/rRXC4heCDI — ABC News (@ABC) August 31, 2019

There was an outpouring of support and sympathy for the victims of the mass shooting in Texas from officials and the general public.

Senator Ted Cruz wrote on Twitter he is praying for the victims and their families in a series of tweets. He said he was grateful for law enforcement who “acted swiftly to stop the shooter and save others.”

Heidi and I are heartbroken by this heinous attack, and we are lifting up in prayer all the victims, their families, and the entire Midland-Odessa community. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 1, 2019

“Heidi and I are heartbroken by this heinous attack, and we are lifting up in prayer all the victims, their families, and the entire Midland-Odessa community,” he wrote.

We are thankful for the law enforcement officers who heroically risked their lives and acted swiftly to stop the shooter and save others. Their courage helped prevent even more senseless deaths, and we honor their tireless commitment to protecting us all. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 1, 2019

“We are thankful for the law enforcement officers who heroically risked their lives and acted swiftly to stop the shooter and save others. Their courage helped prevent even more senseless deaths, and we honor their tireless commitment to protecting us all,” Cruz continued.

We Texans are standing together tonight united against all forms of hatred and violence. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 1, 2019

“We Texans are standing together tonight united against all forms of hatred and violence,” he concluded.

Former Vice President Joe Biden also wrote about the shooting on Twitter and referenced a shooting less than one month earlier in El Paso, Texas on August 3, 2019.

I’m heartbroken, sickened, & angry. Weeks after the horror in El Paso, another community in Texas has been terrorized by gun violence. Enough. We must end this epidemic.@DrBiden & I send our thoughts to those affected & thank our law enforcement who responded at great risk. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 1, 2019

“I’m heartbroken, sickened, & angry. Weeks after the horror in El Paso, another community in Texas has been terrorized by gun violence. Enough. We must end this epidemic,” he wrote. @DrBiden & I send our thoughts to those affected & thank our law enforcement who responded at great risk.”

Praying for the 20+ victims of the Odessa shooting, and my heart goes out to the family of the fatal victim #prayfortexas #prayforodessa #endmassshooting #endshooting #notoviolence — Taedeen Stanley (@Taestanley) August 31, 2019

“Praying for the 20+ victims of the Odessa shooting, and my heart goes out to the family of the fatal victim,” one person wrote on Twitter.

