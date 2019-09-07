San Antonio International Airport: Fire Reported at Gas Station Near Airport

A “major fire” has been reported at a gas station near San Antonio International Airport, in San Antonio, Texas, according to local news reports.

More than 30 fire units responded to the gas station fire, which was reported at about 3:08 p.m. on the 8500 block of Broadway near Loop 410 and Gulfmart Drive, according to the San Antonio active incidents page. It was reported as a “fully involved” structure fire, according to My San Antonio.

The fire started in the car wash, according to KSAT.

The gas station is two miles from the airport. Initial reports indicated the fire was at the airport, but those reports were not accurate. However, dark plumes of smoke could be seen from the airport and throughout San Antonio’s North Side.

A photo of the fire shows charred walls as firefighters remain on the scene.

Texas CFPA member Zack Newton (@Box120Fire) was on the scene in the San Antonio, TX this afternoon for a well involved gas station fire.@saFIREorg pic.twitter.com/927i5yvcs7 — CT Fire Photo (@ctfirephoto) September 7, 2019

“Texas CFPA member Zack Newton (@Box120Fire) was on the scene in the San Antonio, TX this afternoon for a well involved gas station fire.@saFIREorg” a tweet from CT Fire Photo said.

Another person shared a photo of the smoke seen from a distance.

San Antonio fire on Broadway St- 32 units dispatched so far according to https://t.co/OIs2kHCWFS pic.twitter.com/I4kmWSOY9z — Tessitura🌻 (@tessiturab) September 7, 2019

“San Antonio fire on Broadway St- 32 units dispatched so far,” she wrote.

A local person tweeted to KENS5 news the fire was at a gas station and a convenience store near the airport.

“@KENS5 Shell convenience store on Broadway and 410 is on fire; people running out of the store across the street. This is the Shell across from Chili’s,” she wrote.

Reporter Robert Thomas with WKYT news in Lexington, Kentucky shared a 10-second video of plumes of dark smoke rising into the sky. The video was shot from the airport. It was unclear how the fire started. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Major fire at San Antonio International Airport. pic.twitter.com/xa3XWxHY5f — Robert Thomas (@RobertWKYT) September 7, 2019

One person responded to the tweet, saying he was wondering what was going on because he could see the smoke from a distance.

“Was wondering. Could see the smoke all the way in medical center,” he said.

This is a breaking news post which will be updated as more information becomes available.