Steve Kroft Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Steve Kroft is married to author Jennet Conant Kroft. The couple has one son, John Conant Kroft, who is an actor.

Steve Kroft’s family lives in New York City, New York. Like Steve Kroft, his family has had success. Jennet Conant has written bestselling historical non-fiction books with a focus on World War II. John Conant Kroft graduated from The Julliard School, the prestigious arts conservatory in New York, New York.

Jennet Conant also has a background in journalism. She wrote for many well-regarded publications before she retired to become a full-time author. Her books are published by Simon & Schuster. Kroft and Conant were married in 1991. Read more about Conant here.

Although John Conant Kroft did not pursue a career in writing like his famous journalist parents, he also seems to have a flair for writing. He served as a script supervisor for a short film in 2017. Although he only graduated with his acting degree three years ago, he has already made appearances in short film, and played on four episodes of an Amazon Prime TV show, Red Oaks.

Steve Kroft is an award-winning journalist best known for his time on 60 Minutes. He announced his retirement from the show in May. His work will be highlighted in an hour-long special Sunday, September 8 at 7 p.m. ET. He spent 30 years on the show and completed nearly 500 stories. Read more about his work here.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kroft’s wife, Jennet Conant, is a New York Times Bestselling Author

Jennet Conant presents an biography of her grandfather, MAN OF THE HOUR James B. Conant, 9/28 at 7pm: https://t.co/fwOzVQ6eTD pic.twitter.com/7Z5P7r2iuL — Politics and Prose (@PoliticsProse) September 25, 2017

Jennet Conant wrote three non-fiction books that became New York Times Bestsellers: Tuxedo Park: A Wall Street Tycoon and the Secret Palace of Science that Changes the Course of WWII, 109 East Palace: Robert Oppenheimer and the Secret City of Los Alamos, The Irregulars: Roald Dahl and the British Spy Ring in Wartime Washington, and A Covert Affair: Julia Child and Paul Child in the OSS.

Tuxedo Park, a biography of Alfred Lee Loomis, reveals “the untold story of an eccentric Wall Street tycoon and the circle of scientific geniuses he assembled before World War II to develop the science for radar and the atomic bomb. Together they changed the course of history,” according to publisher Simon & Schuster.

109 East Palace tells the story of Robert Oppenheimer’s top-secret military project at Los Alamos.

“In 1943, J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant, charismatic head of the Manhattan Project, recruited scientists to live as virtual prisoners of the U.S. government at Los Alamos, a barren mesa thirty-five miles outside Santa Fe, New Mexico. Thousands of men, women, and children spent the war years sequestered in this top-secret military facility. They lied to friends and family about where they were going and what they were doing, and then disappeared into the desert. Through the eyes of a young Santa Fe widow who was one of Oppenheimer’s first recruits, we see how, for all his flaws, he developed into an inspiring leader and motivated all those involved in the Los Alamos project to make a supreme effort and achieve the unthinkable,” the book’s description says.

2. Jennet Conant Was a Journalist Who Wrote for Vanity Fair, Esquire, GQ, Newsweek & The New York Times

Jennet Conant talks about her grandfather—the Manhattan Project's James Conant— & the misconception that "more bombs make us safe." Tonight. pic.twitter.com/RWlEnScCK3 — Charlie Rose Show (@CharlieRoseShow) October 25, 2017

Before Conant left journalism to become a full-time author, she wrote for publications including Newsweek, Rolling Stone, Spy magazine, and the New York Times. She was also a contributing writer for GQ, Esquire and Vanity Fair.

She was employed by Newsweek for seven years, covering business, technology and cultural affairs. She later wrote profiles for GQ, Esquire, Vanity Fair and the New York Times. She wrote a profile of James Watson, which was featured in The Best American Science & Nature Writing in 2004, according to her website.

“She lives in New York City and in Sag Harbor, New York. She is married to the journalist Steve Kroft. They have one son and two golden retrievers,” her website said.

Kroft’s Son, John Kroft, Got a Jump on his Acting Career With a Degree from Julliard

John Kroft attended The Julliard School and got a jump start on his acting career with an acting degree from the prestigious school for the arts. The conservatory in New York City, New York, had only a 6.2 percent acceptance rate for the 2016-2017 school year.

Kroft participated in an interview with The Julliard Journal in March 2013 when he was a first-year acting student. He was asked, “What do you remember most about your Juilliard audition?”

“During the first part of my audition, we were asked to do monologues that were songs,” he answered. “I’m not a singer by any means, and so when we were given direction for our monologues and I was told to do mine ‘really badly,’ I had no problem with that. It made the rest of the process so much easier!”

According to his Facebook page, he graduated in 2016 with a graduate degree. His page has few public posts.

John Kroft Is an Actor Who Has Appeared on Amazon Prime TV Show

John Kroft is an actor in theater and on short films. He also made an appearance on TV, according to his IMDB profile. He began landing acting gigs shortly after his graduation from The Julliard School in 2016.

Kroft appeared on four episodes of Red Oaks in 2017, an Amazon Prime TV show that aired for four seasons from 2014 to 2017. Kroft played Rusty on the show.

IMDB describes Red Oak as, “A coming-of-age comedy set in the ‘go-go’ 80s about a college student enjoying a last hurrah before summer comes to an end–and the future begins.”

You can watch the show’s trailer here.

Kroft is also listed as a script supervisor for Mr. Richardson, a 19-minute action/comedy from 2017.

“A man finds himself entangled in a bizarre kidnapping plot that everyone thinks he masterminded,” IMDB said of the short film.

Kroft played Jason Collins on Compatibility, a 2017 short romantic drama. The film is 14 minutes long.

“A Facebook engineer builds an algorithm to test his romantic compatibility with an attractive tech journalist,” the IMDB description said.

Steve Kroft Admitted to Having an Affair With A New York City Attorney

Steve Kroft faced a scandal when an affair with a New York City attorney was exposed. He met 41-year-old lawyer Lisan Goines, who is also married, at the St. Regis hotel bar in Manhattan in 2011 and began an extra-marital affair, which he told People was “a serious lapse in judgement.”

“I had an extramarital affair that was a serious lapse of personal judgment and extremely hurtful to my wife and family,” he told People in a statement. “And for that I have nothing but regret. My wife and I are committed to each other and are working hard to get past this, and consider it a private matter.”

“This was a personal failure, not a professional one, and had no impact whatsoever on my job as a journalist,” he added.

