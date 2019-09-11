T. Boone Pickens Dead: Legendary Corporate Raider Dies at 81

T. Boone Pickens is the oil tycoon and corporate raider who died on September 11 at the age of 91. Pickens’ death was announced in a statement on his website. The press release read in part, “The long-time Dallas resident, who had battled back from a series of strokes and further head injuries sustained in a 2017 fall, died of natural causes surrounded by friends and family on September 11, 2019.” Pickens, a native of Holdenville, in the eastern part of Oklahoma, had been living in the Mesa Vista Ranch in the Panhandle. His cause of death has been given as natural causes.

Pickens’ Forbes profile refers to him as a “legendary energy executive, advocate for shareholder rights, and philanthropic leader.”

At the time of his death, Pickens net worth was reported to be around $500 million. Pickens is survived by his five children, Deborah Pickens Stovall, Pam Pickens Grace, Michael Pickens, Tom Pickens and Liz Pickens Cordia, as well as 11 grandchildren. Pickens’ grandson, T-Boone Pickens IV, died in January 2013 after taking a mixture of heroin and Xanax.

Pickens was married five times in his life, to Lynn O’Brien, between 1949 and 1971, Beatrice Carr, between 1972 and 1998, Nelda Cain, between 2000 and 2004, Madeline Paulson, between 2005 and 2012 and Toni Brinker, between 2014 and 2017.

The tribute on Pickens’ website says that memorial services will be held for Pickens in Dallas and Stillwater, Oklahoma. Pickens was a graduate of Oklahoma State University and die-hard supporter of the school’s sports teams. He will be buried at Karsten Creek Golf Club, the home of the school’s golf team.

