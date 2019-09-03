Where Is Dorian Now? Live Radar Trackers & Florida Web Cams

Hurricane Dorian has been almost stationary today as it hovered just north of Grand Bahama Island most of today. But the hurricane is expected to resume a slow west-northwest motion overnight and eventually turn to the northwest by late Tuesday. The storm will continue affecting Grand Bahama Island into the morning, and it will move close to Florida’s east coast late on Tuesday through Wednesday night. Then it will be close to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts on Wednesday night and Thursday, according to the latest NOAA updates. Many people want to keep an eye on the storm’s location on radar, along with local live stream web cams. Here is everything you need to see to watch the storm’s progression as it nears Florida. The first section will share live radars and streams to track the storm. The second section will share live web cams from Florida so you can watch as the storm nears in the coming day. (Note: Some of these live streams may periodically go down or stop. We’ll look for new ones as that happens.)

Hurricane Dorian Live Streams, Trackers & Radars

This first live radar is from Windy.com. This radar is very helpful for tracking the storm’s lcoation. You can press the + button on the right-side of the map to zoom in more closely. You can also move the map ahead in time to see where the storm is forecast to be headed.

Fox News has a live stream radar to track the storm below.

10 News has a live stream below.

Another live tracker is available from WPTV News in West Palm Beach, Florida.

And here’s another live stream tracking the storm from 11 Alive.

Live Web Cams from Florida

Here are live web cams from Florida that you’ll want to watch as the storm approaches. Some cams may appear dark at night, but will lighten up as the sun comes back up.

This stream is from Delray Beach, Florida. The cameras are located about 2.5 miles west of the beach.

This stream is from Hollywood Beach, provided by NBC 6 South Florida.

A channel called Ben’s Weather is providing live camera views from Florida, along with streams from news reports too. He’s not providing the streams himself, but is compiling streams in one location from different sources. So at times, you may see him searching for streams on the stream itself.

This next stream is from Lake Worth Pier in Palm Beach County, Florida, but may periodically move to other streams too in the Florida region. It’s provided by Surfline.

This next video is from Deerfield Beach, Florida, provided by Ashchu117.

And this shows a beach in Florida’s Port St. Lucie Inlet, provided by DZ.

Next is a live stream from a vehicle cam in Florida, provided by hurricanetrack as Mark Sudduth and Brent Lynn set up remote cameras in different parts of the state.

This twitch stream from Jennifer McMahans may show some interesting storm chasing coverage later as the storm approaches. This is from StormViewLive.

Here’s a live cam from Jacksonville, provided by Surfers View.

Redditor stereo0123 said he was streaming a few beach cameras on the east side of Florida. The first is from Melbourne and the second is from Cocoa Beach.

Live Web Cams from Other States

After Hurricane Dorian passes Florida, you’ll want to follow with live streams like these from locations in other states.

This next video from Explore Oceans shows a live feed of footage 34 miles seaward of Cape Fear, North Carolina. The storm likely won’t approach this region until much later.

This video from Lloyd Kenney III shows a live deer cam located in northwest Georgia. This area might get rain and winds as the storm approaches.

The latest update from NOAA, as of 8 p.m., says that Dorian is at 26.8N, 78.4W, located 25 miles northeast of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island, and 105 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. The storm is currently stationary, NOAA noted. Maximum sustained winds are 140 mph.

NOAA said: “At 800 PM EDT (0000 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 26.8 North, longitude 78.4 West. Dorian remains nearly stationary just north of Grand Bahama Island. A slow west-northwestward motion is expected to resume overnight and continue into early Tuesday. A turn toward the northwest is forecast by late Tuesday, with a northeastward motion forecast to begin by Wednesday night. On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Grand Bahama Island into Tuesday morning. The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late Tuesday through Wednesday evening and then move dangerously close to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts on Wednesday night and Thursday.”

