Andrew Yang Hosting 10-Hour Q&A on Friday: Here’s How To Participate

During the Democratic debate tonight, Andrew Yang dropped a fascinating announcement. On Friday he is going to be answering questions live for 10 hours in an online Q&A. Read on to find out what’s happening and how to send him your questions.

The Q&A Will Run from 10 AM-8 PM Eastern on Friday

Yang will be answering questions for 10 hours live on Friday, October 18. The live Q&A will be broadcast on multiple platforms.

According to his campaign: “He will answer questions live for 10 hours, splitting time between a multiplatform livestream and posting answers online using channels including Twitter’s new Q&A service.”

The Q&A will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern on Friday, October 18 and run until 8 p.m. Eastern.

You Can Submit Questions on a Questionnaire Right on His Homepage

The Q&A can be accessed on Yang2020.com or his campaign’s pages on Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, and YouTube.

Do you have a question you’d like to submit? Questions can be submitted at Yang2020.com. A questionnaire is right on the homepage.

People on Twitter are already excited about the unexpected announcement.

Yang said he will be answering questions for 10 HOURS STRAIGHT on Friday! This is the chance to get ALOT of policy stuff cleared up #YangGang — They call me leaf🧢 (@Bankofthebest) October 16, 2019

That’s what I’m talking bout boyyyyyy @AndrewYang said he’s going live for 10 hours to answer questions !!! #YangGang2020 pic.twitter.com/5alSXQvgZo — Griselda 🥃. (@MegThaYungOG) October 16, 2019

Throughout his campaign, his supporters have been growing and his rallies have been well attended. In April 2019, at least 2,000 people attended his rally in Los Angeles. According to NBC, about 3,000 to 4,000 people were there. Yang’s campaign noted in a press release that a crowd of 2,000 attended the rally. So he should have a pretty good turnout for his Q&A on Friday.

Yang was also trending during the debate tonight because of his MATH pin that he wore. MATH is one of his campaign slogans (Make America Think Harder) and today was World Maths Day.

Yang is perhaps one of the most unique candidates in a crowded Democratic primary race. Although he doesn’t plan to make public college tuition-free, he will help students pay for college with a 10×10 Student Loan Emancipation Plan. He wants to expand vocational training and he supports Medicare for All, paid family leave, and creating a path to citizenship. You can read all about his policies on his detailed webpage here.

His platform also includes Medicare for All, requiring all police officers to wear cameras, paid family leave, media fragmentation, a call for UBI (Universal Basic Income), which he refers to as the Freedom Dividend, and more. The idea of a UBI has many supporters, including Elon Musk. Yang has said that a UBI will be necessary as America becomes increasingly automated. In fact, a phrase he often uses is “The Robots Are Coming,” based off Game of Thrones‘ “Winter Is Coming” phrase.

Yang has already qualified for the November debates, even with the stricter requirements requiring higher polling and more donations.