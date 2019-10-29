Will Kevin Dobson Get Fired on Below Deck This Season 7?

A new episode of Below Deck season 7 airs on Monday, October 28, and Chef Kevin Dobson will find himself at odds with Captain Lee.

The official synopsis for episode 4, entitled “Weekend at Brandy’s II,” reads “Charter guest Brandy continues to stress out the entire crew with her intoxicated shenanigans, culminating in an emergency beach rescue; Brian breaks an expensive piece of equipment; Tanner gets stood up for a date; Kevin insults Capt. Lee.”

In a clip released of Kevin and Captain Lee’s altercation by People, it is revealed that their confrontation arose out of a conflict between Kevin and Kate. After Kevin yelled at Kate and Simone for being late with service, Kate went to Captain Lee to inform him of what had happened. After receiving the news, Lee told the camera in a confessional “I don’t babysit but I’ve got my chef being a d–k to the interior crew. When Kate brings it to my attention, then I know it’s a serious problem.” He let Kevin know that Kate had told him of the drama, and he explained himself and apologized, but he was still clearly upset with the women.

Fans of the show have already seen Kevin butt heads with Kate Chastain in the galley, so could the chief stewardess have a say in if he stays or goes? According to Bravo’s “The Daily Dish,” she admitted to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she thinks Kevin is “pretty good” as a chef; however, she added “But Ben [Robinson]’s better, Adrian [Martin]’s better, Adam [Glick]’s better, and they have less egos. But, I mean, [Kevin’s] OK.”

When asked about his relationship with Kevin, Captain Lee told Decider “I don’t dislike him,” before adding “Would he and I go hang out together, probably not. I find him a tad too arrogant for my taste. Without that much to be arrogant about.”

Captain Lee addressed Kevin’s issues with Kate and Simone directly on his blog, writing “What is up with you? Kate can be your best ally or your worst enemy and you are choosing the latter. Why? You really should reign in your condescending attitude. You are not God’s gift to the culinary world, in spite of what you may think. Simone didn’t deserve the grief you gave her, she could have used some help, which you seem to be in short supply of. Take a good look in the mirror and take measure of where and who you really are. You have talent, but it doesn’t go well with a bad attitude.”

Episode 5’s description teases that, at least for now, Kevin is not getting kicked off the yacht. It reads “Kevin pulls out all the stops with a 10-course tasting menu to impress Lee; a charter group of thirsty single women arrives and requests a provocative show; as frustrations run high, Ashton attempts to reel in a checked-out Abbi.” Hopefully, for Kevin’s sake, his menu puts him back in Captain Lee’s good favor and helps him stay out of the drama and focused on his work for the rest of the season.

Tune in for new episodes of Below Deck season 7, Monday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.