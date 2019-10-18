Megan Parris: Florida Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old Student

Megan Parris is the former New Smyrna High School teacher who is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student. The town of New Smyrna is a city located just south of Daytona Beach in Florida.

Parris was a high school basketball coach in New Smyrna. The Daytona News-Journal reported in April 2019 that a math teacher and basketball coach was under investigation for unlawful conduct with a student. The newspaper reported at the time that Parris had been hired by the school in 2017 and prior to that had worked at multiple schools in Volusia county, beginning in 2013. Parris has been a substitute teacher, softball coach and daycare assistant. Prior to working at New Smyrna High School, Parris worked at Hinson Middle School in Daytona Beach where she was a reading teacher.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that the investigation into Parris, 28, began in March 2019. On October 17, Parris turned herself in to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said that authorities began investigating Parris after a student reported her alleged crimes to school officials. That student was not the victim. The victim is a 16-year-old male student. Since that report was made, in March 2019, Parris has not been allowed to teach. Parris is a graduate of New Smyrna Beach High School. The suspect was part of the class of 2009.

In a statement on Facebook, the principal of New Smyrna Beach High School, Matt Krajewski, told parents that Parris had undergone a thorough background check before being hired. Krajewski said in part, “As with all employees, a background check was conducted on this teacher showing no prior incidences or convictions.”

In 2018, New Smyrna Beach Middle School teacher Stephanie Peterson was jailed for three years after she was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student.

Parris has been booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $25,000 bond. Online records show that Parris has posted bail and has been released. Parris’ offense is listed as being “Unlawful sexual activity with a minor.”

The sheriff’s office said in the press release that their investigation has included interviews and search warrants for digital evidence. Authorities say that detectives have established probable cause that Parris had sexual encounters with the teen away from the school’s campus.

