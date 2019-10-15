Police Chief: It Makes Sense Atatiana Jefferson Would Have a Gun

In a series of press conferences about Atatiana Jefferson‘s heartbreaking shooting, the Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus emphasized that it makes sense she had a gun when she looked out her bedroom window after hearing noises outside. He said that including photos of the gun in the bodycam footage was the wrong move. Jefferson’s nephew told a forensic interviewer that his aunt pointed her handgun out the window when she was looking outside after hearing noises.

Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed by Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean after a neighbor called the non-emergency police line for a welfare check, worried because the doors had been open for several hours. The neighbor said that the police officer’s response didn’t make any sense. Dean has been charged with murder.

The Fort Worth Police Chief Said It Made Sense that Jefferson Would Have a Gun

In a press conference on Tuesday morning, the Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus said that it made sense that Jefferson would have her gun out after hearing a strange noise in her backyard and having no idea the police were on her property.

“The gun was found just inside the room, but it makes sense she would have one,” Kraus said.

You can see the full press conference below.

When the bodycam footage was released, it showed the shooting, then cut off immediately after the shooting and showed blurry images of the gun found in Jefferson’s bedroom. Jefferson was shot and killed by a police officer in her back yard while she was looking out her bedroom window when she heard a noise.

Her nephew, who was with her when she was shot, told a forensic interviewer that they heard noises outside around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, The Dallas Morning News reported. She took her handgun out of her purse, pointed it out the window as she looked for the noise, and was shot and killed.

Kraus said the photos of the gun should not have been included with the bodycam footage. He said they will review why they added that to the footage and when it is and is not appropriate.

During Monday’s press conference, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said that displaying the gun in the bodycam footage was unnecessary.

“The images released showing the gun inside Ms. Jefferson’s home… the gun was irrelevant,” Price said. “She was in her own home caring for her 8-year-old nephew.”

Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney representing Jefferson’s family, said that Jefferson had a license to conceal carry and the gun was legally owned. He added that in Texas, you don’t need a license to have a gun in your home.

The officers never announced their presence, so Jefferson had no idea who was at her home or moving around in the backyard outside.

Aaron Dean, the officer who shot Jefferson, has been charged with murder. He was arrested Monday night and posted bond a few hours later.

During a press conference on Monday, Kraus said officers typically park down the street for an open structure call, but the heightened response was not typical for a welfare call.

“If they were doing a welfare check, yes (I would expect them to knock on the door),” he said in answer to a reporter’s question.

