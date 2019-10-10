Sandalwood Fire in Calimesa: Live Video, Map, & Evacuation Updates

A fire in Calimesa called the Sandalwood Fire has grown quickly in California, forcing evacuations including to Mesa View Middle School. It is one of a number of fires in California today. Here are the latest updates on the fire, including live video. (Note: Some sources refer to this as the Sandlewood fire, but Riverside County spells it Sandalwood.)

Live Video Shows the Fire’s Size

According to KTLA 5, the fire has already destroyed homes in a mobile home park in Riverside County, east of Moreno Valley. At least two homes have been destroyed in Calimesa, KTLA 5 reported.

According to Riverside County’s incident page, the fire is located near Calimesa Boulevard and Sandalwood Drive and is currently 500 acres in size “burning at a rapid rate with numerous structures destroyed.” The 500-acre-size was reported on the incident page as of 4:30 p.m. Pacific.

KTLA 5 is providing live video of the fire below.

Maps for the Sandalwood Fire

The map below is unofficial, but gives you an idea of the fire’s location.

Immediate mandatory Evac ordered for this area. Fire moving rapidly and situation developing quickly. #SandalwoodFire pic.twitter.com/DpbyFT4zko — David Christian (@unleashedff295) October 10, 2019

The fire was described as being near the region of Calimesa Boulevard and Sandalwood Drive. The map below gives you a basic idea of where the fire is, but it’s not an exact location.

The fire is located west of Interstate 10 and a mile south of County Line Road, Desert Sun reported.

It’s best to stay away from this region if you can.

Evacuation Details

According to Riverside County, the following mandatory evacuations are in place as of 4:27 p.m. Pacific:

South of 7th Street, east of County Line Road

A care and reception center is set up at Calimesa Senior Center, 908 Park Avenue in Calimesa.

Jake Ingrassia of KESQ said on Twitter that Mesa View Middle School was being evacuated because of the fire. However, ABC 7 reported that students at Mesa View Middle School were sheltering in place.

WATCH #LIVE SPECIAL COVERAGE: Mesa View Middle School students sheltering in place due to raging Calimesa fire, which has burned 150 acres https://t.co/0v3h9TTXtx pic.twitter.com/ETALZHTLMA — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 10, 2019

But Desert Sun reported that the middle school was being evacuated.

Photos & Videos of the Fire

Here’s another video of the fire:

.@Sky5Tim is over the #SandalwoodFire, which is burning near Calimesa Blvd. and Sandalwood Dr. in the Calimesa area of Riverside County https://t.co/EORu6GGuHl pic.twitter.com/UIYyCV4x95 — KTLA (@KTLA) October 10, 2019

Yupaica-Calimesa News also reported on the fire, indicating this is the Yupaica fire that some have been tweeting about. You can see their video of the fire below.

Here is another video of the fire.

Fire officials are wasting no time bringing in every resource to fight the blaze.

One person on Facebook said that they already know of one coworker who lost everything in the fire.

How To Get Updates on the Fire

Riverside County is posting updates about the fire on its incident page here. This is a good resource for staying updated on the latest evacuation notices.

Another Large Fire Is Nearby

The Sandalwood Fire is near another fire dubbed the Reche Fire in Moreno Valley that burned 100 acres and also forced evacuations.

It’s in the 9000 block of Reche Canyon Road, according to Riverside County.

The fire started as a trailer fire and then spread to nearby vegetation.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued on Reche Canyon Road, east of Reche Vista Drive and west of Locust Avenue.

Riverside County has an information sheet here with the latest updates on evacuations and other details.

This is a developing story.

