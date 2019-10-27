Texas A&M Commerce Mass Shooting Reports

A reported shooting took place at a Homecoming party for Texas A&M University at Commerce on Saturday night. A graphic video of the aftermath was captured on Snapchat and posted on Twitter. In the video, there appears to be numerous victims at The Party Venue located in Greenville, Texas.

According to WFAA-TV reporter Jason Whitely, there are “At least two fatalities. More than a dozen injured. A .227 caliber rifle is believed to be used. Motive unknown,” he wrote. Commerce, Texas is located about an hour from Dallas.”

On the Hunt County scanner, authorities referred to “multiple people shot” and “multiple victims.” They said the shooting occurred at 2275 US highway 380, which is the address of the Party Venue. One person was shot in the neck, scanner traffic stated. You can listen to the audio later in this story. At one point on the scanner early on, an officer referred to seven victims.

The video posted online was incredibly graphic, and showed numerous bodies laying on the floor covered in blood. People can be heard in the background screaming, as people attend those injured and bleeding. It’s a scene of mass chaos and confusion while people help to attend the victims who were shot.

The exact amount of casualties is still unknown, but there are unconfirmed reports of possibly 20 people injured. We called into the Sheriff’s Office in Hunt County, but they could not release any comments on the situation or say when they would be updating the public.

Listen to the first scanner reports below. They’re pretty brief, and they start at about 25 minutes in.

The Party Venue remains an active crime scene. To listen on the live police scanner, click here.

Texas A&M at Commerce University was in the midst of celebrating their annual Homecoming celebration, which kicked off on Monday, October 21, and concluded on Saturday, October 26, with the Lion Football game against Western New Mexico. In the evening, a Halloween party entitled “Twerk or Treat,” a costume party located at 2275 Highway 380 in Greenville.

According to The Party Venue’s Facebook page, it is an 8,000 square foot facility that includes acres of parking.

