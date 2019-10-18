Trump vs. Beto Crowd Size Photos: How Many Attended the Dallas Rallies?

President Donald Trump and Beto O’Rourke held competing rallies in Dallas, Texas today about 15 miles apart. Despite what some online reports might say, both rallies had a good turnout, although Trump’s venue was much larger than O’Rourke’s. O’Rourke’s brought in about 5,500 and Trump’s had an overflow crowd for a 20,000-seat venue. Read on to see photos of the rallies and learn more about how many people attended. This story will begin with photos and details from O’Rourke’s event, which was held first, and then the second section will discuss Trump’s rally and the attendance.

Beto O’Rourke’s Rally Had an Attendance of 5,532

Beto O’Rourke’s rally was called “Rally Against Fear” and it was aimed to be an alternative to Trump’s rally. The rally started at 6 p.m., about an hour before Trump’s, but the two events overlapped. It was held at the Theater at Grand Prairie, about 15 miles away from Trump’s rally.

In total, about 5,532 people attended the rally in a venue that had about 6,300 seats, ABC reported on Twitter. There were people in the overflow arena too, according to reports from people who were there, but the count likely includes those.

This number was confirmed by other sources too, including the Texas Tribune.

Crowd count at @BetoORourke's "Rally Against Fear" was 5,532, per his campaign — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) October 18, 2019

O’Rourke’s rally invitation read: “We will not be defined by this president’s fear, his hate, or the differences between us that he tries to exploit but instead by a renewed sense of hope and a unified vision for the future of our country. In this moment of smallness, paranoia, and division, Texas is going to lead the way with our strength, our courage, our diversity, and the big, bold, ambitious things we want to achieve together.”

Just f’g amazing. “There it is! There it is!” people were crying and bellowing straight through. Texas belongs to Beto. America belongs to Texas. What do you want, America? pic.twitter.com/gqNPERVOBo — Megan Matson (@matzon16) October 18, 2019

The Theater at Grand Prairie has a seating capacity of 6,350 indoors, so it was expected to have a smaller attendance than Trump’s rally, which had a 20,000-seat capacity.

As you can see from the photo below, the line to get into O’Rourke’s rally was quite long:

Allie Spillyards of NBC DFW noted that O’Rourke’s rally had just a few empty seats and the venue looked full. But she later corrected herself and said the orchestra seating was completely full, but the upper balcony was not open.

Others also said that the venue appeared full.

By 8:11 p.m., an hour into Trump’s rally and two hours into O’Rourke’s, Beto O’Rourke had not started speaking yet, while Trump was partway through his speech. O’Rourke began his speech shortly after.

O’Rourke’s campaign said the attendance was 5,532 people.

Trump’s Rally Filled the 20,000-Seat Venue & Needed Overflow Space

Trump’s rally was held in Dallas at 7 p.m. at the American Airlines Center. The rally was part of his Keep America Great 2020 campaign tour. The rally’s attendance was expected to be big, with capacity at the American Airlines Center at about 20,000.

According to people who were there, the venue was full and there was a large overflow crowd.

Overflow crowd that can’t get into trump rally. pic.twitter.com/8SXVlon91Z — mike anderson (@svfd_242) October 18, 2019

Here’s a video shared at 8:30 p.m., after the rally started, showing an overflow area for Trump’s rally.

Gov. Greg Abbott met Trump on the tarmac but could not be at the rally due to another event taking place in Houston that he was attending, the Corpus Christi Caller Times noted. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Sen. Ted Cruz were expected to be at the rally itself.

People were lined up for the rally hours before the doors opened.

This video was taken just before 2 p.m., about two hours before doors opened and five hours before the rally.

Crowd outside American Airlines Center in Dallas waiting to enter Pres. Donald Trump’s rally. Event begins at 7. Doors open at 4. I took this video just before 2pm. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/czSkZzVDql — Teresa Woodard (@twoodard8) October 17, 2019

When doors opened, the line was all the way down the street.

I’m outside Trump’s Keep America Great rally in Dallas. Doors opened at 4 and the line stretches down the street. pic.twitter.com/FDbdryXdwo — Kaley Johnson (@KaleyAJohnson) October 17, 2019

Of course, Trump had words about O’Rourke. He talked about O’Rourke wanting to “get rid of religion” (in reference to O’Rourke’s stance on churches’ tax-exempt status) and said, he was the only one who noticed that O’Rourke is a “flailer.”

Trump spoke for about 80 minutes.

In summary, both rallies had a strong attendance and filled their venues, and both rallies had excited, enthusiastic crowds. But Trump’s rally, with a 20,000-seat venue that needed overflow space, was larger than O’Rourke’s rally of 5,532.

