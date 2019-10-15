Democratic Debate Live Stream: Watch Tonight’s Debate Online without Cable

Tonight is the fourth Democratic debate as candidates seek to be the Democrats’ 2020 Presidential candidate. You can watch the debate online if you don’t have access to a cable or satellite subscription. The debate tonight will air from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern on CNN on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Here are details on how to watch a live stream of the debate online for free, including a stream below for watching right here.

Streaming Options

The debate will be streamed live on CNN’s Facebook page here. You can also watch the debate live below.

CNN.com’s homepage will also be streaming tonight’s debate without requiring a log-in, CNN shared with Heavy. You can also watch on CNN’s app on iOS and Android. The debate will be exclusively aired on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Espanol, the NYTimes.com homepage, and the following Facebook pages: CNN, CNN International, and CNN Replay.

The day after the debate, you can watch the full debate On Demand if you have a cable or satellite subscription.

Lineup & Details for the October 15 Debate

Tonight’s debate is the second Democratic debate hosted by CNN. The debate will air from 8 to 11 p.m. Eastern on October 15, 2019.

The debate is being held at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. The debate is co-hosted by CNN and The New York Times.

The following candidates will be in tonight’s debate:

Joe Biden, former Vice President

Cory Booker, New Jersey senator

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana

Julián Castro, former HUD Secretary and former mayor

Kamala Harris, California senator

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator

Beto O’Rourke, former Texas congressman

Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

Tom Steyer, businessman

Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

Andrew Yang, entrepreneur

Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii congresswoman

In order to qualify for this debate, the candidates needed the same qualifications as September: at least 2 percent in four qualifying polls between June 28 and October 1, and donations from 130,000 unique donors. Two new candidates – Steyer and Gabbard – were able to meet these requirements and qualify for tonight’s debate.

Where the candidates stand during the debate is determined by their polls. That means that Biden and Warren will be in the center this time. On either side of them will be Sanders and Buttigieg. Next to them are Harris and Yang, then on either side are Booker and O’Rourke, then Steyer and Klobuchar, and then Gabbard and Castro.

Tonight’s moderators are Anderson Cooper, Erin Burnett, and Marc Lacey.

There’s a lot to watch for in this debate. It will be Sanders’ first debate since he had a heart attack in Nevada. Meanwhile, Warren is climbing in the polls, and President Donald Trump keeps talking about Biden and Ukraine in his rallies and tweets. Gabbard recently said that she was considering boycotting the debate because of DNC rigging, but has decided to attend after all.

The next debate after this will take place on November 20 in Georgia. It will be hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post. The qualifications are stricter for this next one. Candidates must poll at 3 percent or higher four qualifying state or national polls, or they must poll at 5 percent or higher in two qualifying state polls, with a deadline of one week before the debate. They must also receive donations from 165,000 unique donors, which must include 600 unique donors in 20 states. According to NBC, Biden, Booker, Buttigieg, Harris, Sanders, Steyer, Warren, and Yang have qualified for the November debates so far.

