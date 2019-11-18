Dennis Tyler, Muncie Mayor Arrested: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dennis Tyler is the 76-year-old mayor of Muncie, Indiana who was arrested by the FBI on Monday amid an ongoing federal corruption probe into his administration.

“I can confirm an arrest warrant was executed at the home of Mayor Dennis Tyler this morning and he is currently in custody,” Christine Bavender, a spokesperson for the FBI, told The Star Press. Bavender referred further questions to the U.S. attorney’s office in Indianapolis, which said it would release all information about charges against Tyler later Monday.

The probe began in early 2016 and resulted in the conviction of Craig Nichols, Muncie’s former building commissioner who plead guilty to 30 counts of wire fraud and money laundering earlier this year. He’s currently serving a two-year sentence in federal prison.

According to court documents from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he steered work to companies he owned and then billed the city more than $376,000 for demolition work that was either never done or performed at highly inflated prices.

Others charged in the federal corruption probe to date include Nikki Grigsby, the Muncie Sanitary District administrator arrested on bid-rigging allegations, Tracy Barton, another MSD official, and local businessmen Jeffrey Burke, Tony Franklin and Rodney Barber.

Dennis Tyler has not yet released a statement on the incident.

Tyler has been mayor of Muncie for the past 8 years. He currently lives in Muncie, Indiana with his wife Vickie Tyler and their three children.

1. He Decided Against Running for a Third Term in 2019 After the Federal Investigation Started

Tyler declined to run for a third term as the mayor of Muncie, Indiana earlier this year, saying that he wanted to spend more time with this family. “I am at a place in my life where I want to spend more quality time with my wife, my children, and my grandchildren,” he told Indiana Public Radio in January.

He was elected in 2011 after beating the incumbent mayor by 800 votes and ran unopposed in 2015 to win his second term.

As he announced that he wouldn’t be running for a third term, he claimed that it had nothing to do with the intensifying investigation. He said that before he left office he wanted to “continue to grow our downtown as it gets out into our surrounding neighborhoods. Continue to work to try to improve and rebuild the McKinley neighborhood over across from Muncie Central High School. Continue to bring people together for different types of economic development throughout our city,”

Republican Nate Jones is Delaware County’s veterans’ affairs officer and Democrat Andrew Dale is a design and construction management consultant whose great-grandfather and great-uncle were both Muncie mayors.

2. He Was a Muncie Firefighter for 42 Years and Expanded the Department’s Budget as Mayor

Before Mayor Tyler was the mayor of Muncie, he was a line captain at the Muncie Fire Department for over 42 years. After he left the fire department he entered a career in politics and was elected as State Legislator for District 34 where he served for six years before being elected as mayor in 2011.

As mayor, Tyler fought for the city to expand its firefighting and EMS services. In June 2019, Dennis Tyler and Fire Chief Eddie Bell went toe-to-toe with the city council’s finance committee, headed by Nora Powell, regarding the city’s plan to run a fire-based EMS service. The city had already purchased the ambulances and needed their approval for budget to add the EMS staff.

Tyler and Bell argued that the community was underserved and needed additional resources. Powell asked for data evidence to justify the decision which Tyler disagreed with. The mayor had provided data to the committee but it had changed several times.

“Here is what I’ve learned over 40 years, is that they expect their elected office holders to do the right thing and they expect them to do that without calling you,” Tyler said at the meeting, according to The Muncie Star Press.

“Tyler and Powell spoke over each other at multiple points, with each saying the other wasn’t answering questions. Powell said this meeting wasn’t supposed to be a pitch meeting for the program, but instead a chance to answer the council’s questions,” wrote reporter Corey Ohlenkamp.

The issue was still in discussion at the time of Tyler’s arrest.

3. He Upset Muncie Residents After Approving the Construction of a Recycling Plant

Mayor Tyler approved the construction of a steel-dust recycling facility in Muncie but later reversed his position after the company admitted that the facility would introduce hazardous chemicals to the area.

“Millions of dollars of investment, a number of good-paying jobs,” Mayor Tyler told Fox 59 after he approved the project but later changed his tune “When you go from a conversation that there is zero hazardous emissions and that’s what everybody believed,” said Mayor Tyler.”

Tyler raised the issue after spotting the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) application which spoke to levels of lead and mercury. After residents learned of the potential risk, they were furious and claimed they were blindsided.

“I understand how dangerous pollution can be specifically for children. And as moms in the community, we have a great concern here,” Muncie resident Jacie Clark told Fox 59.

Tyler disagreed with their assertion, saying “To be perfectly honest there were a number of meetings, there was a public meeting, and there also was a public announcement,” but residents have committed to stop the project from moving forward.

“I would like them to rescind the ordinance and write a new ordinance that will not allow this company in. That will stop this from being built,” said Jacie Clark.

4. He’s a Cyclist and Regularly Posts His Rides from Strava

Check out my activity on Strava.https://t.co/65EaPrTyrH pic.twitter.com/xAxqEYE4OV — Mayor Dennis Tyler (@TylerDennis1348) November 16, 2019

Dennis Tyler is an avid cyclist who tracks his workouts using the app Strava. Part of the app allows you to post your rides to social media, which Tyler regularly does on Twitter.

He likes to show off his rides from locations outside of Muncie including Central Park in New York City and around the streets of London.

5. He Is Highly Critical of President Trump

Let's set the record straight: Trump wasn't working to help Ukraine root out corruption. On the July 25 call, he didn't ask Zelensky about any issue related to Ukraine's oligarchs. He did ask about the Bidens. Trump's only focus was his own personal, political gain. pic.twitter.com/Nr1xMHq5te — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 13, 2019

Tyler is a lifelong Democrat and isn’t shy about his dislike of Donald Trump. Tyler’s Twitter feed mostly consists of retweets from Democratic party leaders and activists regarding Trump’s behavior or the recent impeachment hearings.

Trump fired FBI's Director, Trump fired the Attorney General, Trump considered firing the IC Inspector General, and Trump successfully called for the firing of career officials, because he didn't like being investigated. And the Senate did what?https://t.co/uUSbkoxtmK — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 12, 2019

His feed is littered with posts from Adam Schiff, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Scott Dworkin, and Colin Kaepernick. He also posts Strava rides and photos with his grandchildren but the majority of his content are talking points from Democrats and other content that is critical of Trump.

