Seahawks’ D.K. Metcalf’s Almost-Touchdown Ruled a Fumble [Video]

Awesome YAC effort from DK Metcalf but that looks like a fumble… pic.twitter.com/sVkEYD7pTO — Rob Paul (@RobPaulNFL) November 12, 2019

D.K. Metcalf was on the verge of scoring a Seahawks touchdown, but a review ruled that the receiver fumbled the ball before being down. The play was a bit confusing given the 49ers player that forced the fumble was out of bounds, but the referees ruled that the defender re-established himself in-bounds before the recovery happened.

The play was a big turning point in the first half for both the Seahawks and 49ers as Seattle had a chance to go into halftime with the lead after trailing for the majority of the first two quarters. San Francisco received the ball on their own two-yard line instead of a potential Seahawks scoring drive. Here is a look at the Niners player standing out of bounds while stripping the ball.

Kind of messed up that Tartt can be this far out of bounds grabbing the ball and trying to make a play. pic.twitter.com/WGsw1Ul9bl — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 12, 2019

To be clear, this was within the rules since he re-established himself in-bounds, but it does seem counter-intuitive based on the rules regarding an offensive player being the first person to receive the ball after stepping out of bounds. Here is a look at the 49ers taking possession of the football.

Metcalf Fumble

Instead of @Seahawks ball on the 2 yard line

Down by 3 points

Niners now have the ball

Huge momentum swing pic.twitter.com/jaj6ttwafc — Russell Hartness (@RussellHartness) November 12, 2019

“This is the perfect take environment, cultivated for years for this moment — a DK Metcalf almost fumble at the goal line with an element of the sideline in play in a Seattle rivalry game. This was built in a take incubator,” The Athletic’s Arif Hasan tweeted.

This Play Was the 2nd Key Fumble for Metcalf So Far During His Rookie Season

BALL GAME. Ravens deliver a knockout blow with another defensive TD. @marlon_humphrey recovers the Metcalf fumble and takes 18 yards.#RavensFlock 30, #Seahawks 13 📹: @NFL

pic.twitter.com/ASaRUs56SM — Snaks Sports Blog (@SnaksSports) October 20, 2019

The play marks the second fumble by Metcalf during a crucial situation in what has been an otherwise stellar rookie season. Metcalf also fumbled late in the Ravens-Seahawks game. Heading into the Monday Night Football game, Metcalf had 29 receptions for 525 yards and five touchdowns so far this season.

Former NFL referee Mike Pereira voiced his opinion of the ruling on Twitter.

“Interesting play. I think it is SF ball. The defender took it away. His momentum took him into the EZ. Could be niners ball at the one. Cant wait to see replays…Honestly, that play was a tough as it gets. Three cheers to Al Riveron for sorting all of that out and making the right decision,” Pereira tweeted.

If you are confused by the ruling, you are not the only one. Rotoworld’s Josh Norris admitted he did not understand the fumble play either.

“Does it matter that the defender ripping the ball away was out of bounds?…it’s an honest question. Don’t remember this before,” Norris noted on Twitter.

Metcalf Is Learning From Josh Gordon

It was a difficult sequence for the Seahawks as Rashaad Penny also fumbled on Seattle’s first possession of the second half. On a brighter note, the Seahawks claimed Josh Gordon on waivers, and Metcalf has been learning from the veteran receiver.

“He’s not really talkative,” Metcalf said, per Yahoo Sports. “Just seeing him work and how he’s come in from Day 1 trying to learn the offense and how he runs routes. I’m trying to pick his brain while we’re at practice and trying to learn some new stuff from him.”