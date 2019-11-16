Why Are Flags Half-Staff This Weekend, Nov. 16-17? See the State Proclamations

Why are flags half-staff this weekend, from Saturday, November 16 to Sunday, November 17? There are no national half-staff proclamations from President Donald Trump today, but a number of states have proclamations in place from sunrise to sunset this weekend. These states are honoring people who have served their state or country and are no longer with us. Here’s a look at the people being honored today by lowered flags across the country.

States Are Lowering Their Flags in Honor of Those No Longer with Us

In Massachusetts, U.S. and Commonwealth of Massachusetts flags are flying half-staff on state buildings and state military institutions until November 18 to honor Firefighter Lieutenant Jason Menard. He died tragically on November 13.

Menard died a hero. He saved the life of fellow Firefighter Chris Pace by pushing him out the third-floor window of a burning building, Mass Live reported. Menard also led another firefighter to a stairwell before he went back to continue fighting the fire.

A GoFundMe page is set up for Pace, who has broken bones and burns from the fire. He and his wife are expecting a second child in the spring.

Menard leaves behind his wife, Tina, and their three children. They were supposed to be going to Disney World soon, Mass Live reported. A funeral for Menard is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church on 44 Temple St., Telegram reported.

A fund has been set up for Menard’s family. You can donate here.

In Wisconsin, flags are half staff on Saturday, November 16, in honor of Army Pfc. Eugene E. Lochowicz. He lost his life in World War II. He was a member of Company A and went missing in February 1945 when his unit crossed the Roer River near Lenersdorf, Germany. He was accounted for on July 24, 2019 with the help of historians and scientists using DNA analysis. He is being buried Saturday in Milwaukee.

In Michigan, flags are half staff on Saturday, Nov. 16 in honor of Army Private Connie Cagle. Saturday is also his funeral. He served in the Army in World War II as a member of Company K. He was killed in action in 1942 in present-day Papua New Guinea. He will be buried in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

In Virginia, the state flags will be flown at half-staff for 30 days, from October 29 to November 28, in honor of Gov. Gerald Baliles. He died at the age of 79 after a battle with cancer. He served as Virginia’s governor from 1986 to 1990. Gov. Ralph Northam issued the following statement:

I am deeply sorry to hear of the passing of Governor Gerald Baliles. As the 65th Governor of Virginia, he understood and valued the role government can play in improving citizens’ lives. He transformed Virginia’s transportation infrastructure, signed Virginia into the Chesapeake Bay agreement under which we still operate today, and focused on expanding access to higher education, among many other accomplishments. Governor Baliles fought for rural Virginians, promoted civil discourse, and was the epitome of a true public servant. While his accomplishments in office were, and remain, impressive, I will miss him for the kind ear and the sound advice he was always willing to give to me. Pam and I send our deepest sympathies to his wife, children, and loved ones. I have directed that Virginia state flags be flown at half-staff in Governor Baliles’ honor for the next 30 days.”

Flag Half-Staff Traditions

It’s customary to only display the American flag from sunrise to sunset, unless the flag is well illuminated overnight. In those cases, the flag might be displayed 24 hours a day. A number of holidays call for the U.S. flags to be lowered to half-staff every year. In addition, the President of the United States may order a proclamation for the flags to fly half-staff when someone of prominence dies or when there is a national tragedy. State governors may also call for national flags to be flown at half-staff in their state when a present or former government official passes away.

If you’re wondering about the term half-mast vs. half-staff, in the United States half-mast refers to flags being lowered on a ship, while half-staff refers to a pole on a building. However, outside the United States, the more commonly used term is actually half-mast. The terms tend to be used interchangeably in common vernacular.

