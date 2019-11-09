Why Are Flags Half-Staff This Weekend, Nov. 9-10? See the State Proclamations

Why are flags half-staff this weekend, from Saturday, November 9 to Sunday, November 10? Once again, there are no national half-staff proclamations from President Donald Trump today, but a number of states have proclamations in place from sunrise to sunset this weekend. These states are honoring people who have served their state or country and are no longer with us. Here’s a look at the people being honored today by lowered flags across the country.

States Are Lowering Their Flags in Honor of Those No Longer with Us

In Alabama, flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of Ela Bell, a longtime member of the Alabama Board of Education. She passed away on November 3. She represented District 5 for 19 years.

Gov. Ivey’s statement reads, in part: “Her passion for children and education was undeniable, and she will be greatly missed. We offer our deepest sympathies and prayers to her loved ones.”

In Massachusetts, U.S. and Massachusetts flags are flying half-staff on November 9 to honor 1LT Joseph Finneran, USAAC. He was killed on August 1, 1943 while serving as a crewmember for the B-24 bomber “Ole Baldy.” The bomber was shot down during Operation Tidal Wave. Flags at state military installations, state-owned or controlled buildings, and main or administration buildings for each of Massachusetts’ public institutions will be flying flags at half-staff today.

Finneran’s burial is November 9. He was just accounted for on August 9, 2019. His B-24D aircraft crashed as a result of enemy anti-aircraft during the largest bombing mission against oil fields at Ploiesti, north of Romania. He was identified thanks to DNA analysis.

In Ohio, U.S. and state flags will be flown half-staff through November 12 on all public buildings and grounds in Montgomery County and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes Tower. Other public buildings and grounds in the state may also choose to fly their state and U.S. flags at half-staff. This is in honor of Dayton Police Detective Jorge DelRio.

DelRio died on November 7 after he was shot while serving a search warrant for the DEA Task Force on November 4. They were securing a home on Ruskin Road when someone who was hiding in the basement opened fire as DelRio was walking down the stairs. He was hit in the face twice. He was on life support until November 7 and his organs will be donated. Four people were arrested.

DelRio had been with the Dayton Police for 30 years, including 18 years with the DEA Task Force. He leaves behind his wife, five daughters, three granddaughters, and another grandchild on the way. He was only 55. A public visitation will be Monday from 4 to 9 p.m. at the University of Dayton Arena, WHIO reported, and his funeral will be at the UD Arena on Tuesday at noon.

In Virginia, the state flags will be flown at half-staff for 30 days, from October 29 to November 28, in honor of Gov. Gerald Baliles. He died at the age of 79 after a battle with cancer. He served as Virginia’s governor from 1986 to 1990. Gov. Ralph Northam issued the following statement:

I am deeply sorry to hear of the passing of Governor Gerald Baliles. As the 65th Governor of Virginia, he understood and valued the role government can play in improving citizens’ lives. He transformed Virginia’s transportation infrastructure, signed Virginia into the Chesapeake Bay agreement under which we still operate today, and focused on expanding access to higher education, among many other accomplishments. Governor Baliles fought for rural Virginians, promoted civil discourse, and was the epitome of a true public servant. While his accomplishments in office were, and remain, impressive, I will miss him for the kind ear and the sound advice he was always willing to give to me. Pam and I send our deepest sympathies to his wife, children, and loved ones. I have directed that Virginia state flags be flown at half-staff in Governor Baliles’ honor for the next 30 days.”

In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered that U.S. and state flags be flown half-staff at the State Capitol Complex and at all public buildings and grounds from November 4 through November 10 to honor former Congressman John Conyers. Whitmer said in a statement about Conyers: “Congressman John Conyers was a lifelong Detroiter who was deeply committed to the city and to those he represented. His impact on our state, whether by spearheading reforms in criminal justice and voting rights in Congress or through his lifetime of civil rights activism, will not be forgotten. I extend my deepest condolences to Congressman Conyers’ family for their loss.”

Conyers was the longest-serving African-American member of Congress in the history of the U.S., serving nearly 53 years. Conyers’ funeral will be November 4 at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Fox 47 News reported.

In Wisconsin, flags are half staff until November 10, 2019, in honor of firefighter Brian Serdynski of the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department. The proclamation was issued by Gov. Tony Evers. Serdynski tragically died on November 2 in the line of duty. He was married and had three young children.

Serdynski had a heart attack on October 19 while on duty and was released from the hospital on October 21, The Journal Times reported. He was cleared to return to duty after seeing his cardiologist. His wife Rachael began CPR at his home, but he had no pulse. Firefighters tried for an hour to revive him. His colleagues said he was an anchor for the department.

A GoFundMe has been set up for his family. You can donate to it here.

In Wisconsin, U.S. and state flags are also flying half-staff on November 9 in honor of Army Sgt. Robert W. McCarville, a World War II veteran assigned to Company L, 128th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division. He was killed in action on December 5, 1942 in New Guinea. His remains were buried in a temporary grave and just positively identified with DNA analysis on July 10, 2019. He will be buried with full military honors on November 9.

Flag Half-Staff Traditions

It’s customary to only display the American flag from sunrise to sunset, unless the flag is well illuminated overnight. In those cases, the flag might be displayed 24 hours a day. A number of holidays call for the U.S. flags to be lowered to half-staff every year. In addition, the President of the United States may order a proclamation for the flags to fly half-staff when someone of prominence dies or when there is a national tragedy. State governors may also call for national flags to be flown at half-staff in their state when a present or former government official passes away.

If you’re wondering about the term half-mast vs. half-staff, in the United States half-mast refers to flags being lowered on a ship, while half-staff refers to a pole on a building. However, outside the United States, the more commonly used term is actually half-mast. The terms tend to be used interchangeably in common vernacular.

