Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, November 26

Federal health officials have issued a new warning about CBD. They caution that most of the products on the market have not been declared safe.

Synchrony Bank had many Americans freaking out about a possible hack or scam after a glitch email was sent out on Monday.

And fans are buzzing about the first trailer for the new season of the Bachelor.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: The FDA Warns That CBD May Be Harmful

FDA took several actions today on CBD including issuing 15 warning letters, updating on safety concerns, and given the lack of scientific information, that FDA cannot conclude CBD is generally recognized as safe for use in human or animal food https://t.co/aJSmlxhHlX pic.twitter.com/mZcOfE2wGv — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) November 25, 2019

The Food and Drug Administration has issued new warnings about the consumption of CBD products. Cannabidiol is a chemical compound in cannabis but does not cause the intoxicating feeling of marijuana. CBD is now included in consumer products such as oils, cosmetics, drinks, gummies, and other foods. Even major retailers such as CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid sell CBD products.

But federal health officials are now warning consumers to take a step back. The majority of the CBD products on the market have not been approved by the FDA. In a statement released Monday, the agency explained, “Based on the lack of scientific information supporting the safety of CBD in food, the FDA is also indicating today that it cannot conclude that CBD is generally recognized as safe (GRAS) among qualified experts for its use in human or animal food.” The department also noted that it had sent letters to 15 companies warning them that they were illegally selling CBD products.

The FDA warns that CBD could be harmful, noting that it could cause “potential liver injury, interactions with other drugs, drowsiness, diarrhea, and changes in mood.”

FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Amy Abernethy said, “We remain concerned that some people wrongly think that the myriad of CBD products on the market, many of which are illegal, have been evaluated by the FDA and determined to be safe, or that trying CBD ‘can’t hurt.’ Aside from one prescription drug approved to treat two pediatric epilepsy disorders, these products have not been approved by the FDA and we want to be clear that a number of questions remain regarding CBD’s safety – including reports of products containing contaminants, such as pesticides and heavy metals – and there are real risks that need to be considered.”

OFF-BEAT: Synchrony Bank Had Customers Concerned About Fraud Due to Email Glitch

If you got an email from Synchrony Bank that advises that a “trial deposit has been successfully made to your Amazon CreditBuilder,” there’s no need for worry. The email was not a phishing attempt or a scam. It turned out to be nothing more than an error due to a technological glitch.

Many people in the United States took to social media on Monday to share that they had received the odd message and expressed concern about a possible hack. But the email came from a legitimate Synchrony Bank account, customer.service@mail.synchronybank.com, and did not contain any dangerous links that would indicate a phishing scam. The bank says it is investigating what may have caused the email to be sent out.

In a statement on its website, Synchrony reassured customers that the email “did not include any customer data or personal information. We are currently investigating the root cause. We apologize for any confusion; you do not need to take any action at this time.”

Amazon further addressed the glitch. “Amazon is aware of a notification that was distributed by Synchrony in error to some customers. They are investigating the root cause. Additional inquiries can be sent to Synchrony.”

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: ‘Bachelor’ Trailer Surprised Fans With Hannah Brown Appearance

First Look – The BachelorWe did NOT see this coming. Check out this exclusive first look of Peter’s upcoming season of The Bachelor, premiering January 6. 2019-11-26T01:39:37.000Z

Millions of ABC fans tuning in for the season finale of Dancing With the Stars last night were surprised to see former Bachelorette Hannah Brown show up in a promo for the new season of the Bachelor. The footage aired prior to Brown’s final performance on the dance floor.

In the clip, Brown appeared to be trying to rekindle things with Peter Weber, who came in third place during her season of the dating show. (Weber was also the man with whom Brown had the infamous rendezvous in a windmill, that had the internet buzzing for months). Brown is heard in the promo saying to Weber, “Making decisions for my heart, because I know there’s still something there, and I would do anything for a relationship.” As the two are sitting close together on the couch, Weber responds with, “What would you say if I asked you to come be part of the house?”

But… don’t get too excited about a reunion between these two exes. Brown spoke with Entertainment Tonight’s Lauren Zima during the Dancing With the Stars finale to express her own shock upon seeing the trailer. Brown pointed out that the dancing competition and the dating show were filming at the same time, meaning it would have been impossible for her to have joined the Bachelor cast even had she wanted to do so.

Before the trailer debuted, blogger Reality Steve tried to warn viewers about what they were doing to see. He posted on Twitter that Brown was able to stop by the Bachelor mansion twice to talk to Weber because both shows are filmed in Los Angeles. “B4 everyone freaks out when first promo airs tonight, Hannah WAS NOT a contestant on Peters season. She gets out of the limo to talk to him night 1 (didn’t join the party), & shows up on a date in ep 3 again to talk. Both were in LA. She just took a couple hrs off DWTS to do it.”

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

The White House was briefly on lockdown after an aircraft flew into restricted airspace.

Papa John’s founder John Schnatter, who was ousted from the company last year, criticizes the pizza after saying he’s had 40 of them in the past month in a viral interview.

More than 20 million people are under winter weather advisories, watches or warnings right now as Americans prepare to travel for Thanksgiving.

Rapper T.I. says comments he made about his teenage daughter’s virginity “have been terribly misconstrued.”

Here is a list of the TV marathons and specials planned for Thanksgiving.

CHECK THIS OUT

Meet Ranger, the German Shepherd! The adorable dog is attracting a lot of attention on Instagram, with more than 92,000 followers so far. At just 15 pounds, Ranger is much smaller than a typical German Shepherd. He’s not a puppy. either. Ranger is actually about 2.5 years old.

His owners adopted him as a puppy and were concerned when he did not grow. Sisters Shelby and Darcy Mayo told CNN that the family took Ranger to multiple veterinarians as he battled infections and thyroid issues. But it turned out that the illnesses were not what caused Ranger to stay small. He has a form of dwarfism, which is incredibly rare in dogs.

The Mayo sisters run Ranger’s Instagram account and say they love that their dog has been able to bring joy to so many people. They’ve also started selling merchandise on Etsy to “help support Ranger’s Journey.”

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here.