Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, November 23

Toss the romaine. Health officials say that if your salad packaging has “Salinas, California” printed on it, throw it in the trash or risk getting sick.

Taylor Swift’s feud with music executive Scooter Braun has reached a new level. He says his family has received death threats.

And Frontier Airlines passengers had a scare about their upcoming flights because of a technical glitch.

TOP STORY: Health Officials Say to Throw Away Romaine Lettuce

CDC’s warning not to eat romaine lettuce from the Salinas, California, growing region includes ALL types of romaine (whole head, hearts of romaine, salad mixes, organic, etc.). Throw them away. Read more about the investigation: https://t.co/sZvP3yMmqV pic.twitter.com/8AjFzROkXm — CDC (@CDCgov) November 22, 2019

The Centers for Disease Control is warning that if you have romaine lettuce in the house, get rid of it. If the packaging says that the lettuce came from Salinas, California, or if the packaging does not specify where it was produced, throw it in the trash.

The warning comes amid a growing outbreak of illnesses caused by the bacteria E. Coli. The CDC says that at least 40 people have been sickened across 16 states; 27 of the patients have been hospitalized. Evidence suggests that the contaminated romaine lettuce was harvested in Salinas. The Food and Drug Administration has sent investigators to Salinas to find the source of the contamination.

The CDC says that romaine lettuce harvested elsewhere is safe to eat. The organization says that “hydroponically- and greenhouse-grown romaine, which is voluntarily labeled as ‘indoor grown,’ from any region does not appear to be related to the current outbreak. There is no recommendation for consumers to avoid using romaine harvested from these other sources.”

The expanded recall comes on the heels of a separate warning put out by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday. The company Missa Bay recalled 75,000 pounds of packaged salad products due to E. coli risk.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Scooter Braun Says His Family Has Received Death Threats Amid Feud With Taylor Swift

The feud between Taylor Swift and music executive Scooter Braun has been broiling for several months and appears to have reached a new level. For a quick summary: Braun purchased the Big Machine Label Group in June, therefore acquiring ownership of Swift’s first six albums. Swift says she was unaware of this deal and alleges that Braun denied her efforts to buy the rights to her masters.

Last week, Swift wrote on social media that Braun would not allow her to sing her old songs in televised performances. She asked fans and other musicians to speak up in her defense. Big Machine has since stated that Swift can perform her old songs and denies her claim that the label could have prevented her from doing so in the first place.

Braun, who has largely remained silent on social media about the dispute, broke his silence on Friday. He directed a lengthy message on Instagram to Swift, urging her to work with him to resolve the issue because the dispute could be putting his family in physical danger. He cautioned Swift that her words had consequences that she may not have intended.

Braun wrote in part, “Since your public statement last week there have been numerous death threats directed at my family. This morning I spoke out publicly for the first time saying I wouldn’t participate in a social media war. However, I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children, as well as other threats.”

On the second page of the note, Braun states that he has made efforts over the past six months to have a discussion with Swift. “While some on your team and many of our mutual friends have tried to get you to the table, all have had no luck. It almost feels as if you have no interest in ever resolving the conflict. At this point with safety becoming a concern I have no choice other than to publicly ask for us to come together and try to find a resolution. I have tried repeatedly through your representatives to achieve a solution but unfortunately, here we are. The game of telephone isn’t working.”

As of this writing, Swift had yet to publicly respond to Braun’s message. She is scheduled to perform tomorrow night at the American Music Awards and is set to receive the honor for Artist of the Decade.

OFF-BEAT: Frontier Airlines Email Glitch Gave Many Passengers Unneccesary Anxiety

This evening, a technical problem generated an email to some customers stating their upcoming flight had been changed. This email was sent in error. We sincerely apologize. You may confirm the details of your trip by entering your confirmation number on our website. — Frontier Airlines (@FrontierCare) November 22, 2019

Many people planning to fly for the Thanksgiving holiday received an unexpected jolt of anxiety because of an airline’s technical glitch. Frontier Airlines sent an email to passengers on Thursday that made it appear as if scheduled flights had been altered or canceled.

According to USA Today, the headline of the email simply stated that there had “been a change” to an upcoming flight. The message then directed customers to its “rebooking hotline.” Many customers posted on Twitter that they were struggling to reach anyone at the airline to figure out if their flights were still happening. The customer service number was reportedly “busy” for hours or travelers would get voicemail instead.

Frontier Airlines waited several hours before publicly addressing the issue. The company finally posted an explanation on social media after 10 p.m. that night. “This evening, a technical problem generated an email to some customers stating their upcoming flight had been changed. This email was sent in error. We sincerely apologize. You may confirm the details of your trip by entering your confirmation number on our website.” The airline is investigating what caused the mistaken email to be sent out.

Rain, snow and wind may cause delays this weekend and next week – latest Thanksgiving travel forecast is here: https://t.co/6IvTqqsazf pic.twitter.com/nqOzHyJ9RF — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) November 23, 2019

En la iglesia "La EpifanÍa del Señor" de #Zacatecas tienen una estatua enorme del “Niño Dios” ¿O de Phil Collins? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/566RicHDxK — Iәnuɐɯ әsoɾ (@JoseManuelRadio) November 20, 2019

A church in Mexico is now adorned with the world’s largest statue of baby Jesus. The monument is more than 21 feet tall and weighs nearly 2,000 pounds. But the size isn’t the reason why the statue has gone viral. Onlookers have been taking to social media to express their surprise that the face looks similar to a younger Phil Collins.

The Parish of the Epiphany of the Lord is located in the state of Zacatecas, in the town of Guadalupe. Priest Humberto Rodriguez told a European news outlet that he asked the sculpture to create a baby Jesus statue that would fit within the church’s tall ceilings. But he says it was not his intention to set a world record. Rodriguez did not comment on the comparisons to singer Phil Collins.

Some fans disagree with the Phil Collins comparison and instead insist that the statue looks more like actor Nicholas Cage. You be the judge.

