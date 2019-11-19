Lucy Jaine: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lucy Jaine is a New Zealand-based woman and mother of two. The 29-year-old has a significant following on her Instagram, where she posts photos of the animals that she and her family hunt and kill for food.

Jaine has endured criticism for how publicly she endorses hunting and killing wild animals. However, she has insisted that she doesn’t trophy hunt. Rather, her family hunts animals like wild boar, wallabies, and dear as an alternative solution to avoid eating factory-farmed meat.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jaine Is a New Zealand Mother of Two; She Hunted When Nine Months Pregnant

Jaine’s social media might showcase her hunting hobby, but it also primarily focuses around her family life. The New Zealand-based woman is a mother of two, a son and a daughter. She often takes her children hunting with her, and has even gone hunting while nine months pregnant.

In one such post she shared of herself hunting while pregnant, she wrote, “Who says you can’t go hunting while pregnant? This is me 9 months hapu slaying pigs! I said at the beginning of the hunt ‘I wanna see a mob of pigs!’ Next minute we pop over the ridge and there’s about 20 pigs running in all directions! The dogs were off! That’s flick in the background, bloody godfather of pig dogs! 🐕”

Jaine has stated how she and her partner take their kids hunting, and how their children aren’t allowed any screen time with technology and therefore love playing in the wilderness. She said to Media Drum World, “The kids love the adventure. We don’t do screens in our family. Being in the wilderness so much really sparks their imaginations.”

2. Jaine Has 17,000 Followers on Instagram

Jaine has a significant following on her Instagram, which focuses on her hunting adventures. For her 17,000 followers, Jaine will often post photos of her with whatever she and her husband have killed, as well as videos of her shooting with guns like AR 15s.

She also has saved highlight stories on Instagram about topics like New Zealand gun laws and the process of skinning an animal.

3. Jaine Maintains That She Never Trophy Hunts, & Only Hunts for Her Family’s Nourishment

To Media Drum World, Jaine explained that she doesn’t hunt for “trophy kills,” but rather only to feed her family. She said, “I began hunting when I met my amazing partner Sharn. We love hunting and the outdoors. Pig hunting mainly but we do it all and bring the kids along for the ride.”

She added, “I like that we can teach our children how to hunt their own food. I hate factory farming so hunting wild meat is ideal. Organic and sustainable. The animals are living a good life. I don’t support factory farming and we prefer organic. It’s free, it’s fun and it helps the farmers.”

Jaine went on to say that she and her family actually work with nearby farmers, who call them when they have a problem with wild boar.

4. Many Have Supported Jaine’s Principles of Hunting Rather Than Buying Store-Bought Meat

Though Jaine has faced intense criticism and apparent death threats for posting photos of hunting, she’s also received a lot of support for her transparency regarding how she eats organically, and how she opposes factory farming.

One person commented on a recent Instagram post of Jaine’s, “Good work, understand where your meat comes from and work to get it. You are a role model to all women. Respect”

5. Jaine Says She Saves Several Hundred Dollars a Month by Hunting Rather than Buying Meat

In addition to being organically-minded and against factory farming, Jaine has also said that her family’s decision to hunt their meat instead of buying it has saved them a lot of money.

In fact, Jaine said she saves approximately $300 New Zealand dollars a month by hunting; translated to U.S. dollars, that’s about $200 dollars a month.