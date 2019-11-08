MAGA Challenge: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The MAGA Challenge is a Twitter challenge among Trump supporters, in which they upload Trump-friendly raps to the internet. The challenge was founded by Bryson Gray in September. On November 8, Trump announced that he would be picking a winner of the MAGA Challenge and inviting them to the White House to perform their rap.

Trump tweeted seven weeks after the challenge began, “I will be announcing the winners of the #MAGACHALLENGE and inviting them to the @WhiteHouse to meet with me and perform. Good luck!”

1. Bryson Gray Founded the MAGA Challenge in Order to Do ‘What Everyone Expected Kanye West to Do for the Trump Campaign’

MAGA BOY. #MAGACHALLENGE I want y’all to your own rap to it too then tag me! Lets make liberals cry! 😂 pic.twitter.com/vQ9cBr5XJV — Bryson Gray (@SuriusVsVodka) September 14, 2019

In an interview with The Daily Dot, rapper Bryson Gray explained why he started the #MAGAChallenge on Twitter. He said, “I think the MAGA challenge is doing what everybody expected Kanye West to do for the [Trump] campaign.” He continued, “[It’s] easing the tensions in the culture and helping get the word out about Trump,” and it’s also proving that “not all Trump voters and GOP are stick ups.”

Gray has created a number of raps for his own challenge. The lyrics to one of his songs, MAGA Boy, read in part,

Why these white liberals trying to tell me who I am? Don’t put me in groups ’cause I’m my own man I said I wasn’t Democrat and lost a few friends …I am not a victim … I bought the biggest MAGA hat I did it just to flex

Gray has uploaded a number of his own raps to Twitter and YouTube. He also sells t-shirts that offer up phrases like “Guns only have two enemies: rust and leftists.” You can find them at his online store.

2. Actor Isaiah Washington Participated in the MAGA Challenge

Woke up this morning feeling GREAT and GRATEFUL. So I thought I hit y’all with my ‘80’s Wild Style.. #MAGACHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/Z8u0QMK7Rj — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) September 18, 2019

Actor Isaiah Washington is one of the more high-profile people to participate in the #MAGAChallenge. You can watch his rap in the clip above. Though it’s difficult to hear exactly what he’s saying, his tweet was immediately flooded with support from other Trump enthusiasts.

One person tweeted, “This #MAGACHALLENGE is truly spreading and every single one of these I see makes me smile. THE party of Deplorables is showing what a truly diverse, united, caring group of citizens can do to affect positive reaction.”

Washington came out as a Trump supporter earlier this fall, during an interview on Fox Nation’s Nuff Said. He said in part, “You got a lot of conservative or centric libertarian-minded people that really care about other people but they are terrified to come out of the closet and say anything that’s not in line with the Democratic Party.”

He added, “I’m going to support the policy over the person. Walking away is a sacrifice. There’s a risk and there’s a penalty for it but you have to walk away when it matters…and the reason I chose to walk away from the Democratic Party…is that something doesn’t feel right.”

3. Many Critics Have Complained That the MAGA Challenge Detracts From More Important Issues for POTUS

How about instead of hosting some cheap and contrived #MAGACHALLENGE like some kind of pandering reality TV show host, you use your actual power as President of the United States to free all those serving life in prison for non-violent marijuana crimes. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) November 8, 2019

Amid an ongoing impeachment inquiry and a number of issues plaguing the Trump administration, many have pointed out that Trump’s focus could be better spent in other directions.

One person tweeted, “The president is doing a lunchable sweepstakes”

Another person tweeted, “yep, this is where we are now. this is real life.”

That hasn’t stopped many Trump supporters from continuing to upload their specified raps to Twitter. In the video above, one #MAGAChallenge participant raps,

The left says I’m white, so of course I’m a racist …all they do is talk with no action creating chaos, nothing but distraction Hear the noise, the hate, the lies, A disguise for their evil snake eyes Don’t worry now, it’s all good We got Trump, liberals, you got punked!

4. One of the Rappers Who Participated in the MAGA Challenge Also Appeared on an InfoWars Show

CHECK OUT MY NEW DONALD TRUMP SUPPORTER RALLY SONG BY HENRY DAVIS pic.twitter.com/iXucyAmGbj — Henry Davis (@Henryhahadavis) December 12, 2017

Virtually all of the rappers participating in the #MAGAChallenge are, unsurprisingly, supportive of the president, and display many conservative tendencies of their own. For example, Henry Davis (who raps for the challenge above) appeared on the conservative talk show InfoWars, hosted by notable conservative and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Giving some straight facts to you on the #MAGACHALLENGE 🔥🔥! Never rapped before so this is my first time. Enjoy 💕. pic.twitter.com/YJpSlcGWfT — Charrise Lane (@CharriseLane) September 28, 2019

But many are just Trump supporters, everyday people who want to speak out in support of their president. In the video above, this #MAGAChallenge participant raps in part,

You wanna know what Trump has done? Let’s begin You wanna run your mouth? I bet you can’t contend Black unemployment is the lowest it’s ever been He’s releasing our black women and our black men …now we’re free from Democratic bondage and slavery

5. Trump’s Most Notable Hip Hop Connection Is Through His Relationship With Kanye West

Though the #MAGAChallenge certainly connects the Trump administration with some facet of the hip hop community, he has been the subject of extensive criticism from many other well-known rappers and hip hop singers. He’s also been the recipient of extensive praise and support from one extremely famous rapper: Kanye West.

In recent months, West has tempered his public support of Trump, though he has not rescinded it entirely. In October, West argued that the Republican party freed slaves during one of his Sunday Service events in Utah. He said in part that his political preferences were his “right,” stating, “And we got the right, right? We got a right to our opinions, right?”

He finished, “I ain’t never made a decision only based on my color. That’s a form of slavery, mental slavery.”

West has not participated in the #MAGAChallenge.