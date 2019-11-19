Meghan Green Is the Blonde-Haired Woman Sitting Behind Steve Castor

Meghan Green Is the Blonde-Haired Woman Sitting Behind Steve Castor

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Meghan Green

LinkedIn/Meghan Green Meghan Green pictured on her LinkedIn page.

Meghan Green is the blonde woman who is sitting behind House Intelligence Committee Republican counsel Steve Castor during the impeachment inquiry.

According to Green’s LinkedIn page, she is currently the senior counsel, permanent select committee on intelligence at U.S. House of Representatives. Green has been in the role since March 2019. Previously, Green had worked on the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, alongside Castor. Between September 2017 and January 2019, Green worked as Counsel on the Subcommittee on Information Technology, Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. Green’s first job on the hill was as a law clerk for the oversight committee, according to her LinkedIn page.

Meghan Green LinkedIn

LinkedIn/Meghan Green

Green is originally from Statesville, North Carolina. Green previously interned at Zeichner Risk Analytics, a cybersecurity firm in Arlington, Virginia, between 2014 and 2015.

Meghan Green

Devin Nunes (L) (R-CA) looks on as Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifies before the on Intelligence in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill September 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. The committee questioned Maguire about a recent whistleblower complaint reportedly based on President Donald Trump pressuring Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate leading Democrats as ‚Äúa favor‚Äù during a recent phone conversation.

Green is a graduate of both the University of South Carolina-Columbia and The George Washington University Law School. Green studied police science and leadership at USC. During her time at the school, Green was a varsity member of the school’s cheerleading squad and was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Green graduated from the school magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. Green attained a Juris Doctorate from The George Washington University Law School in 2017, the same school attended by Steve Castor.

Meghan Green Devin Nunes

GettyNunes, Republican of California; and US Representative Mike Conaway (L), Republican of Texas, await Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire’s testimony before a hearing of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on September 26, 2019, in Washington, DC.

Online records show that Green’s salary is $90,000 per year. Those documents list Green’s appointment as occurring on March 11, 2019. While on March 18, Green along with Democratic counsel Daniel Goldman and two other committee employees went took a work-related trip to New York City. In 2018, while Green worked on Rep. Trey Gowdy’s oversight committee, Green was paid just under $70,000. By January 2019, Green was paid over $90,000, gross pay.

Meghan Green Steve Castor

Steve Castor(R), the Republican staff attorney, with ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes of Califoria, ask questions as Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC on November 19, 2019.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School

Read More
, ,