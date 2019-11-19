Meghan Green Is the Blonde-Haired Woman Sitting Behind Steve Castor

Meghan Green is the blonde woman who is sitting behind House Intelligence Committee Republican counsel Steve Castor during the impeachment inquiry.

According to Green’s LinkedIn page, she is currently the senior counsel, permanent select committee on intelligence at U.S. House of Representatives. Green has been in the role since March 2019. Previously, Green had worked on the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, alongside Castor. Between September 2017 and January 2019, Green worked as Counsel on the Subcommittee on Information Technology, Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. Green’s first job on the hill was as a law clerk for the oversight committee, according to her LinkedIn page.

Green is originally from Statesville, North Carolina. Green previously interned at Zeichner Risk Analytics, a cybersecurity firm in Arlington, Virginia, between 2014 and 2015.

Green is a graduate of both the University of South Carolina-Columbia and The George Washington University Law School. Green studied police science and leadership at USC. During her time at the school, Green was a varsity member of the school’s cheerleading squad and was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Green graduated from the school magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. Green attained a Juris Doctorate from The George Washington University Law School in 2017, the same school attended by Steve Castor.

Online records show that Green’s salary is $90,000 per year. Those documents list Green’s appointment as occurring on March 11, 2019. While on March 18, Green along with Democratic counsel Daniel Goldman and two other committee employees went took a work-related trip to New York City. In 2018, while Green worked on Rep. Trey Gowdy’s oversight committee, Green was paid just under $70,000. By January 2019, Green was paid over $90,000, gross pay.

