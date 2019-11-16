Prince Andrew: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York and the son of Queen Elizabeth II, is accused of having sex with underage girls who were part of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex ring.

He sat down with BBC for an interview about the allegations. It’s the first time he’s spoken publicly about his relationship with Epstein.

Prince Andrew Gave His First Interview About the Jeffrey Epstein Scandal to BBC and Said His Conduct Was Not ‘Becoming of a Member of the Royal Family’

“It’s hard to describe what it’s like to be sitting in Buckingham Palace opposite the Queen’s son, Prince Andrew, quizzing him about his sexual history.” Emily @maitlis talks to @KirstyWark about her interview with Prince Andrew regarding his links to Jeffrey Epstein#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/BWAOGesN7C — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 15, 2019

BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis conducted an interview with Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, at Buckingham Palace on Thursday. In an excerpt of the interview, Prince Andrew said that his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

“That’s the bit that… as it were, I kick myself for on a daily basis because it was not something that was becoming of a member of the Royal Family and we try and uphold the highest standards and practices and I let the side down, simple as that,” Prince Andrew said.

He said “I kick myself for on a daily basis” for being friends with Epstein, who died in a New York City jail in late August. Jail officials said he took his own life, but there has been wide speculation that he did not commit suicide and was murdered.

"I stayed with him and that's [something] I kick myself for on a daily basis because it was not something that was becoming of a member of the royal family and we try and uphold the highest standards and practices and I let the side down, simple as that," he told BBC.

This is the first public interview Prince Andrew has given since the allegations were made against him. In August, he released a statement after Epstein died in an New York City jail, saying that “during the time I knew him, I saw him infrequently and probably no more than only once or twice a year.”

“I have stayed in a number of his residences. At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction,” he said, according to BBC.

Court Papers Against Jeffrey Epstein Named Prince Andrew As a Perpetrator Against Underage Girls

In 2015, a Florida court said a lawsuit brought by women who claimed they were sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein said a prince was a person who also exploited them for sexual purposes.

“The document – a motion to expand an ongoing lawsuit relating to prosecutors’ handling of Epstein’s case with two new plaintiffs – alleges that the woman “was forced to have sexual relations with this prince when she was a minor” in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island owned by Epstein,” The Guardian reported.

The girl, Virginia Roberts, was said to be 17 at the time. Prince Andrew, who said he first met Epstein in 1999, told BBC he has “no recollection” of meeting her.

“I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever,” he said.

Prince Andrew says he has 'no recollection' of meeting an American woman who has accused the royal of sexual assault, but says he regrets staying with Epstein. https://t.co/ykGroLM5a4 pic.twitter.com/KZA20fHB3U — The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) November 15, 2019

3. Prince Andrew Is the Son of Queen Elizabeth II and Is 8th In Line of the Succession to the British Throne

According to the official British Royal website, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is eighth in line to the throne, behind Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry.

“The succession to the throne is regulated not only through descent, but also by Parliamentary statute,” the website says.

4. Prince Andrew Was Married to Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and They Have Two Daughters Together

Prince Andrew married Sarah Ferguson at Westminster Abbey in 1986. They have two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie. The couple divorced in 1996.

5. Prince Andrew Served in the Royal Air Force for 22 Years

Prince Andrew served as a pilot in the Royal Air Force from 1979 to 2001, according to his official bio.