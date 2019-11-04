Richard Holzer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Richard Holzer is a California native and white supremacist facing federal charges accusing him of plotting to bomb a synagogue in Pueblo, a href=”https://heavy.com/tag/colorado” >Colorado. He told undercover agents is a former KKK member and “skinhead,” the FBI says. Holzer is also accused of planning to poison members of the Colorado synagogue by putting arsenic in their water pipes.

Holzer, 27, was arrested on November 1 on a charge of attempting to obstruct religious exercise by using explosives and fire, according to court documents filed on November 2 in Colorado federal court. Holzer is being held in federal custody pending a detention hearing.

Holzer told undercover FBI agents he was taking part in a “racial holy war,” and said his plot to destroy the Temple Emanuel synagogue in Pueblo was his “mountain.” He said Jewish people are a “cancer” on his community. Holzer was planning to attack the synagogue on November 1 and believed the undercover FBI agents he had been corresponding with and meeting with in the Pueblo area were going to help him, according to court documents.

According to the targeted synagogue’s website, “Temple Emanuel is on the National Register for Historic Places and is the second oldest Synagogue in Colorado. Its construction was completed and dedicated on September 7, 1900. The Synagogue went through a complete renovation in the 1990s and was rededicated in December 2000. Temple Emanuel is a small congregation of 30 families and has a visiting Rabbi from Denver, Colorado who comes to Pueblo twice a month.”

Holzer could not be reached for comment by Heavy and it is not clear if he has hired an attorney. He was being held at the El Paso County Jail in Colorado before being transferred to the Jefferson County Jail. Online jail records show that Holzer has used another name, Rikard Buschmaan.

In court documents, an FBI agent wrote that Holzer should be charged because of his “hate crime and domestic terrorism-related activities.” The FBI agent added, “I submit that the evidence developed during this investigation shows that the defendant’s actions meet the definition of ‘domestic terrorism,’ in 18 U.S.C 2331, in that the defendant’s actions involve criminal acts dangerous to human life and are intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population.”

1. Holzer Began Talking to an Undercover FBI Agent Posing as a Female White Supremacist on Facebook, Where Holzer Had Several Accounts to Promote White Supremacy

According to a criminal complaint written by FBI Special Agent John Smith, the investigation into Richard Holzer began after he began messaging with an undercover FBI agent posing as a female white supremacist on Facebook. Smith wrote that Holzer has “used several Facebook accounts to promote white supremacy ideology and acts of violence, in direct messages and group chats with other like-minded individuals.”

According to the FBI, Holzer’s Facebook posts included:

– On September 3, 2019, Holzer told another Facebook user, ‘I wish the Holocaust really did happen … they need to die.” – On August 27, 2019, Holzer told another Facebook user, “I Hate them with a passion. I told this nasty Jew to f*ck off or I’ll kill him.” – On July 17, 2019, Holzer told another Facebook user, “I really would like to go kill a bunch of pedophiles and then die in a cop shootout.” – On July 11, 2019, Holzer sent the following Facebook message to another Facebook user, “getting ready to cap people.” The message included three pictures. The first picture shows Holzer in a kitchen dressed in clothing displaying white supremacy symbols while aiming a long gun. The second picture shows Holzer sitting with his back to a computer screen while holding a handgun in his right hand and a semiautomatic assault rifle in his left hand. The third picture shows Holzer in what appears to be the same room as the prior picture holding a handgun in each hand, with the barrel of the handgun in his left hand touching his temple. – On July 5, 2019, Holzer told another Facebook user, “going to kill some spics….there’s too many here (as expected) lol.” – On May 12, 2019, Holzer sent a video to another Facebook user in which Holzer says, “…I’m just going to get dead by suicide by cop, so literally if I’m going to cause a shootout just die in it.”

On September 28, 2019, the undercover agent contacted Holzer through one of his Facebook accounts and suggested they be friends. “Holzer sent a picture of three buttons showing a swastika and two other symbols associated with white supremacy ideology,” along with pictures of himself wearing clothes with symbols and phrases associated with white supremacy, according to court documents. He told the undercover agent he was a former member of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) and is now a skinhead.

Holzer asked the undercover agent to contact him through another Facebook page and sent a picture of himself with images related to white supremacy and a video of himself putting on a mask, grabbing a machete and saying, “May the god be with me for what I must do,” according to the complaint.

Holzer told the agent he, “went after another pedophile. It’s something that I’ve actually enjoyed doing is killing them.” The FBI presents no evidence that Holzer actually killed anyone. He also sent photos of himself with guns, as well as pictures of himself with people he identified as “skinheads who report to him.”

The FBI complaint states, “Holzer also sent a video of himself showing him holding a knife saying, ‘f*ck antifa.’ Holzer later sent a video of himself urinating on the front door of what appears to be a Jewish center.”

In October, Holzer told the undercover agent he was getting ready for “RAHOWA,” meaning a racial holy war. At a later meeting with the undercover agent and a friend of Holzer’s identified in court documents only as “Skeeter,” Holzer gave the agent, “various white supremacy paraphernalia as gifts,” including “a flag, several patches, a metal Thor’s hammer and a mask.”

He talked about his “hatred of Jewish people,” and said he believes in a racial holy war, explaining that his views come from Matt Hale, a white supremacist who led the Church of the Creator, also known as the Creativity Movement, according to court documents. The FBI said the slogan RAHOWA was created by Hale to “awaken white youth.

2. He Told the FBI Agent He Didn’t Care if Any People Were Inside the Synagogue When the Explosives Went Off ‘Because They Would Be Jews’

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, Holzer, “told undercover FBI agents that he wanted to do something that would tell Jewish people in the community that they are not welcome in Pueblo, and they should leave or they will die.”

The U.S. attorney’s office added, “The affidavit states that during a meeting with the undercover agents, Holzer repeatedly expressed his hatred of Jewish people and his support for RAHOWA, shorthand for a racial holy war. Holzer went on to suggest using explosive devices to destroy the Synagogue and ‘get that place off the map.’ The affidavit notes that Holzer’s actions meet the federal definition of domestic terrorism in that his actions involve criminal acts dangerous to human life that are intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population.”

According to the criminal complaint, when he was asked by undercover agents what he would do if anyone was inside the synagogue when he went to blow it up, he said he didn’t care if they died, “because they would be Jews.”

3. Holzer Was Arrested on November 1 After Meeting Undercover Agents at a Hotel While Carrying a Knife, a Mask & a Copy of ‘Mein Kampf,’ According to Court Documents

According to prosecutors, Holzer was arrested on November 1 after meeting with undercover agents at a hotel.

“Holzer allegedly met with undercover agents posing as fellow white supremacists to discuss a plan to attack Temple Emanuel, then visited the Synagogue together. The affidavit alleges that Holzer then made additional trips on his own to inspect the Synagogue and coordinated with undercover agents to obtain explosives,” the press release says. “On the evening of Nov. 1, 2019, Holzer allegedly met with undercover agents, who provided Holzer with inert explosive devices that had been fabricated by the FBI, including two pipe bombs and 14 sticks of dynamite. According to the affidavit, Holzer planned to detonate the explosives several hours later, in the early hours of Saturday morning, Nov. 2, 2019.”

The FBI said in the criminal complaint that Holzer had a backpack containing a knife, a mask and a copy of “Mein Kampf,” Hitler’s autobiographical manifesto, when he was arrested at the hotel.

4. He Previously Lived With His Parents in Oxnard, California, Public Records Show, & His Ties to the Pueblo, Colorado, Area Weren’t Immediately Clear

NEW: FBI charges white supremacist in Colorado who was planning to bomb the state's second-oldest synagogue. 27-year-old Richard Holzer admitted to the plot following his arrest after undercover agents provided him with fake explosives. @ABC pic.twitter.com/KG7zotHUdc — Alex Mallin (@alex_mallin) November 4, 2019

Public records show that Richard Holzer previously lived with his parents in Oxnard, California, until recently moving to Pueblo, Colorado. He also lived in Thousand Oaks, California.

It is not clear exactly when Holzer moved to Colorado. He does not appear to have a prior criminal record in California or Colorado. Few other details about his life, including where he works or if he went to or goes to school were not immediately available.

5. Holzer Faces Up to 20 Years in Federal Prison if Convicted

Affidavit for arrest of white supremacist Richard Holzer,27, alleged to have planned to blow up synagogue in Pueblo is chilling. Agents say Holzer surveilled temple, expressed hatred for Jewish people, said 'lets get that place off the map', expressed admiration for Hitler pic.twitter.com/SxMLyIqYIN — Brian Maass (@Briancbs4) November 4, 2019

Holzer was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday, November 4. Federal prosecutors were also expected to issue a statement about his arrest.

According to federal law, Holzer faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and the possibility of up to three years of supervised release if found guilty of the charge of attempting to obstruct religious exercise by using explosives and fire.

Holzer remains in custody without bail pending a detention hearing. Prosecutors indicated they seek to ask for a federal judge to keep Holzer behind bars pending trial.

“Assistant United States Attorney Julia Martinez and Trial Attorney Michael J. Songer of the Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case, with assistance from Counterterrorism Section Trial Attorney Erin Creegan of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. The FBI conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Pueblo Police Department and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado said in a press release.

