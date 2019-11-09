‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Live Countdown

The new season of Rick and Morty is finally about to premiere. Rick and Morty Season 4 will return to Adult Swim at 11:30 p.m. Eastern (10:30 p.m. Central and 11:30 p.m. Pacific) on Sunday, November 10. But if you’re counting down every second until it airs, we have several options for live countdowns for you.

Live Countdowns for ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4

The first live countdown is in this YouTube video below. It’s counting down to 11:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, November 10. This countdown also works for people who are watching in the Central time zone.

The countdown below is for everyone (except West Coast viewers watching on TV.) It’s counting down to the premiere at 11:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 p.m. Central.

If you’re watching on the West Coast in the Pacific time zone, then, unfortunately, you will be watching a few hours later than everyone else. Rick and Morty will be premiering at 11:30 p.m. Pacific for you (which is three hours after it premieres for Central and Eastern time zone viewers.) In your case, the countdown above will not work for you.

The countdown below is only for Pacific/West Coast viewers who are watching on TV at 11:30 p.m. Pacific.

If you’re in the UK, your premiere is too far away to even be included in a live countdown. :( Sorry about this, but Rick and Morty is not premiering in the UK until sometime in January 2020 on Channel 4.

Here’s the trailer for Season 4, when the premiere time was first announced.

There are a lot of options for watching the new season live. If you have cable, you can watch on Adult Swim’s TV channel. There’s also Hulu Live, AT&T TV Now, and FuboTV. For the first episode of Season 4 only, you can also watch it live on the Adult Swim app or on Adult Swim’s website here. (Just beware, Adult Swim has been known to play tricks before with its live streams online, like the time it showed the Fishcenter live instead of a new episode that viewers were expecting.)

Everyone’s Very Excited About the New Season

Of course, fans can’t stop talking about the new season of Rick and Morty. The opening sequence for Rick and Morty was just released on Friday.

There’s a lot to unpack and the new season hasn’t even started yet.

But don’t get too excited about thinking there are clues or spoilers in the opening sequence that was released early. As you can see from this Reddit thread below, a lot of scenes in the opening sequences never actually make it into an episode.

Then again, these could also be memories that were broken during the Morty’s Mind Blowers episode, so maybe they really did happen. Hmmmm…

Whatever the case, we’ll have five episodes starting November 10. That means one episode will air a week, every Sunday night. After that, it’s unclear if Season 4 is ending or just taking a hiatus for the holiday and then returning after the holidays are over. Rick and Morty seasons are typically 10 episodes long, so it’s likely we’ll have more episodes after the holidays. But nothing has been confirmed yet. Heavy reached out to Adult Swim to find out, and did not receive an answer about the rest of the season after Episode 5.

