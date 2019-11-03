WATCH: Trump Booed at MMA Fight, But Cheers Mixed in Too

President Donald Trump was recently booed when he showed up for Game 5 of the World Series. On Saturday night, November 2, he was booed again when he showed up for an MMA fight in New York City, a video shows. But people who were there say there were cheers too, including a standing ovation, so his visit was definitely better than the World Series one. Read on to see the video and find out more about what happened.

Trump Was Booed at an MMA Fight, But He Was Also Cheered Too

Loud boos were heard in the MMA crowd when Trump showed up on Saturday night for a UFC match at Madison Square Garden. You can hear the crowd booing in the video below.

President Trump getting massively booed as he entered the Garden for #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/ZwmSxlQ4uL — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) November 3, 2019

The fight featured Nate Diaz against Jorge Masvidal.

In the video above, you can hear Trump being booed as he enters the room. However, that doesn’t tell the whole story. The New York Times reported that Trump was also greeted with a standing ovation at the fight when he stood and waved from his seat to the 20,000-member crowd. The New York Times described the boos as a “smattering of boos,” making it sound as if the cheers were more prominent.

The original video from Rob Taub describes Trump as being “massively booed as he entered the Garden for #UFC244.”

Here’s another video.

Trump getting booed at UFC! LMAO! Even there?! pic.twitter.com/qzISfRBOfq — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 3, 2019

A CNN affiliate also noted that Trump received both boos and cheers.

President Donald Trump booed and cheered for at MMA Fight in New York Saturday night. There are a handful of signs reading “Remove Trump” and “impeach Trump” in the audience.

NA-53SA pic.twitter.com/mAjkgjstQb — CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) November 3, 2019

Dan Wetzel, a sports columnist for Yahoo, said that because the music inside MSG is so loud, you could hear some people booing him but you could also see some people waving at Trump.

Mostly the music inside MSG is turned up so loud, you can't hear much. Some people waving to him, some booing him. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) November 3, 2019

Wetzel wrote on Twitter: “Mix of boos and cheers for Trump here at UFC. Better than baseball. He’ll be Octagonside. First US President to attend a mixed martial arts card. Mostly the music inside MSG is turned up so loud, you can’t hear much. Some people waving to him, some booing him.”

Todd Martin, a writer for UCLA Law, also said that there was a loud reaction to Trump and to him, it sounded like a mix of cheers and boos. He wrote: “Loud reaction to Trump. Lots of cheers and lots of boos. He’s on the opposite side of the Octagon.”

Loud reaction to Trump. Lots of cheers and lots of boos. He’s on the opposite side of the Octagon. — Todd Martin (@ToddMartinMMA) November 3, 2019

This was his first visit to New York City after declaring on Twitter that he’s moving away because of how he’s been treated there.

The mix of booing and cheering came just days after he was booed at a World Series game. While there, the crowd chanted “Lock Him Up!”

Full on “LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!” chants heard throughout the crowd at Nats Park after President Trump was announced and shown on screen here #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/1ktVXkHYFy — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 28, 2019

This is a developing story.