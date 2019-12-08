Denise D’Ascenzo’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Denise D’Ascenzo, the WSFB-TV news anchor and news legend in Connecticut who has died suddenly, leaves behind a husband and daughter, and the station says they were her “whole life.”

Denise’s husband Wayne Cooke, hails from a family that ran a local orchard. Denise sometimes shared photos of their daughter, Kathryn, on Facebook.

Sadly, D’Ascenzo died suddenly and unexpectedly, the station announced in a story headlined, “Farewell, friend.”

For three decades, Denise, who died at age 61, was a fixture of Connecticut television.

“We have some heartbreaking news to share tonight,” the station wrote. “Denise D’Ascenzo passed away today. It was sudden and unexpected. The grief we are all feeling is immeasurable. We are devastated for her husband and daughter who were her whole life.”

The cause of death was not given.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Denise Was Raised in Maryland & Once Paid Tribute to Her Dad’s Military Service

In 2013, on Veterans’ Day, Denise shared information about her father, writing, “I’m thinking of my father on this Veterans Day. Here are two photos of my Dad, Salvatore D’Ascenzo, who served with the Marine Corps, 6th Division during World War II. Somehow, he survived the battle for Sugarloaf Hill on Okinawa. To my Dad and all veterans — a heartfelt thank you for your service and sacrifice.”

Her dad’s obit says he died in 2000 at age 74. It reveals that he was born in Philadelphia and was a “decorated World War II veteran, having served with distinction in the United States Marine Corps. He participated in the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign as a corporal and field lineman with the sixth Marine Division. His unit was honored with a presidential citation for the victory on Okinawa, including the capture of Sugar Loaf Hill, one of the fiercest battles of the Pacific War.”

According to the obit, he “served the U.S. government for 33 years as a plate printer at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, D.C.”

Denise’s mom was named Rita. She was one of four sisters. Denise’s sisters also have “D” names: Donna, Diane, and Debbie.

Denise D’Ascenzo had been interested in journalism since she was a young child. Born in Washington D.C. and raised in Rockville Maryland, by the age of 12 she had launched a school newspaper, her station biography says.

She was the editor of her high school newspaper and received a scholarship from the American Newspaper Women’s Club “to attend a summer journalism program at the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University,” the bio explains.

All the hard work paid off. She “was elected to the Silver Circle, a prestigious honor bestowed by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for significant contributions to broadcasting,” the station explained.

2. Denise Posted Throwback Photos With Her Daughter, Kathryn

D’Ascenzo left behind one child, a daughter named Kathryn. She also had a great love of dogs.

“Denise and her husband, Wayne have a daughter, Kathryn. In her free time, Denise enjoys family outings, swimming, and hiking with her dogs,” her bio says.

On Twitter, D’Ascenzo described herself as “Anchor at WFSB, wife, mother, unofficial station nurse and dog lover.” Her last tweet came on December 2. It was a retweet of someone else’s post about Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend being spotted in Connecticut.

She sometimes shared pictures of her daughter Kathryn on Facebook. “Hi, friends! March Madness is underway! I am rooting tonight for my alma mater, Syracuse University! Here’s a 2006 pic of Kathryn and me inside the Carrier Dome. Who are you rooting for? And who wins it all?” she wrote in a post a few months ago.

Her daughter’s Facebook page says she is Student Research Assistant at College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell University and Outreach and Communications Intern at Cornell Lab of Ornithology. She is studying Environmental and Sustainability Sciences at Cornell University. She graduated from Branford High School in 2011.

Denise shared a photo showing a figurine of a mother and baby elephant, writing, “Hi, friends! I love all animals, especially elephants! This is a Mother’s Day gift from Kathryn. It makes me smile thinking about the days when she was little. Are there any other elephant fans out there?”

3. Denise’s Husband Wayne Cooke Once Ran an Orchard

Little has been reported about Denise’s husband Wayne. Her station biography mentions him only by first name and briefly, but mentions how important he was to her.

According to a 2014 article in New Haven Independent and online records, Denise’s husband is named Wayne Cooke. Wayne’s family “ran Hilltop Orchards for years,” an Independent article reveals. At some point, according to the article, “Cooke and his family took the orchard down and replaced it with a hay field.”

The Branford Eagle has printed a series of stories about conflicts involving Cooke in town. They include a settlement of a lawsuit he filed, “raucous public meetings,” a dispute over his farm status, and a “feud” with former First Selectman Unk DaRos, according to Branford Eagle. He alleged the town “eliminated his beneficial farm tax status in retaliation for his outspoken advocacy,” which the town denied. The article says Cooke decided to leave public life after “driving around town in a truck blaring patriotic music.” When Cooke was asked how he supported himself, he said his wife was employed and identified her as Denise D’Ascenzo, adding that he “was the only child of Nelson and Florence Cooke.”

In a more colorful twist, Wayne Cooke was accused of smearing bird gel on signs accusing a politician of dishonesty, according to Branford Eagle. You can see a photo of Cooke with that story.

Denise’s station biography says she came to Connecticut from Cleveland because of her marriage. “It was a marriage that brought Denise to Connecticut from Cleveland, Ohio where she anchored the top rated 6:00 and 11:00 newscasts at WJKW-TV,” her bio reads. “Before Cleveland, Denise worked in St. Louis as a reporter and talk show host at KSDK-TV.”

It was Syracuse, though, that “launched her career was Syracuse, New York,” the bio reads. “Denise landed her first television job at WIXT-TV in Syracuse, doing the nightly weather forecast while she finished her senior year at Syracuse University.”

4. For Years, Denise Co-Anchored the News With Dennis House

It was left to Dennis House, Denise’s co-anchor, to tell viewers she had died. He fought back tears as he did so.

“It was a sudden and unexpected death, and the grief we are all feeling is immeasurable,” House said, according to NBC Connecticut, which reported that he was “fighting back tears.”

He imparted a similar message as that in the station’s story, telling viewers: “We are devastated for her husband and daughter, who were really her whole life.”

5. Many Viewers Considered Denise Family Because She Had Been on the Air So Long

Denise was a household name and presence in Connecticut for more than 30 years. The station explained that Denise “came to WFSB-TV in 1986, and through the years has been a steady and reassuring presence on the anchor desk, covering all the major local and national news stories of the day.”

She was Connecticut’s “longest-serving news anchor at a single television station,” according to her station. An 11-time Emmy award-winning broadcast journalist, she anchored the 5:00 PM, 5:30 PM and 6:00 PM weekday newscasts.

Governor Ned Lamont wrote that the “news of @DeniseDAscenzo’s passing is incredibly saddening. She was a trusted name in journalism, and her work most certainly made an impact. My deepest condolences go to her family, friends, and colleagues at @WFSB. She is undoubtedly a CT news legend.”

Tributes for Denise came from many corners.

Hannah Dickison wrote, “I am so shocked and saddened to hear of Denise D’Ascenzo’s passing. On my last day as an intern, Denise insisted I get a photo with her at the anchor desk. She was simply the best. My thoughts are with her family and @WFSBnews.”

“If you grew up in Connecticut like I did, you grew up with Denise D’Ascenzo on your TV,” wrote Chris Barca. “To this aspiring journalist, she was a legend and a hero. She put her whole heart into her reporting. But more than anything else, she CARED. About her job. About her state. About us. #RIP.”

Ayah Galal wrote: “I am shocked & heartbroken at the passing of one of the kindest people I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Denise lit up the newsroom with her smile & anchored the news every evening with grace and compassion. Please keep her family in your thoughts 💔.”

“My Twitter feed’s full of tributes to Denise D’Ascenzo,” wrote Travis Meyer. “Pretty amazing how a local news woman could be so sincerely missed. I didn’t know her, yet I grew up watching her. The tributes are a testament to the great person she was.”

