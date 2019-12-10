Sanna Marin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sanna Marin is now the world’s youngest sitting prime minister on Tuesday after the 34-year-old transportation minister was sworn in as Finland’s new prime minister on Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. At 34, Sanna Marin Is the Youngest Sitting Prime Minister But Isn’t the Only Top Government Leader in Their 30s

Marin isn’t the only world leader in her 30s, though: Ukrainian Premier Oleksiy Honcharuk is 35 years old and New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is 39 years old.

“Iceland’s Vigdis Finnbogadottir was the first woman to be democratically elected as head of state by voters when she defeated three men for the presidency in 1980,” according to TIME Magazine.

2. The Five Major Parties in Finland’s Parliament Are Now All Led By Women

Finland’s government is now led by these five party leaders. #newgeneration pic.twitter.com/vis0qB9tO8 — Tuomas Niskakangas (@TNiskakangas) December 8, 2019

According to CNN, the five major parties in Finland’s parliament are now all led by women, four of whom are in their 30s: Li Andersson, 32, is the leader of the Left Alliance; Maria Ohisalo, 34, leads the Green League; the Centre Party is led by Katri Kulmuni, 32; and Anna-Maja Henriksson, 55, is leader of the Swedish People’s Party of Finland.

3. Sanna Marin Is a Member of Finland’s Social Democratic Party

Meet the world’s youngest sitting head of government, 34-year-old Sanna Marin https://t.co/nCaFv6B1cA — TIME (@TIME) December 10, 2019

Sanna Marin was elected head of the council in Finland’s third largest city Tampere at just 27 years old.

According to Marin’s official website:

I am a 33 year-old mom and politician from Tampere. I work as a member of parliament and vice president of the Social Democratic Party. I am also actively involved in local politics in Tampere and in the Pirkanmaa region. Currently I work as a member of the Tampere city council. I have studied local and regional administration in the School of Management at the University of Tampere. I have a Master’s degree in Administrative Studies (B.Soc.Sc.). The values that are important to me are equality, freedom and global solidarity. These are also the founding values of social democracy. Environmental issues and ecological sustainability are also very important to me.

4. Finland Currently Holds the Presidency of the European Union

Finland's parliament has chosen Sanna Marin as the country's new prime minister Tuesday, making the 34-year-old the world’s youngest sitting head of government. She is the 3rd woman in Finland to hold the position (📸: @MarinSanna) https://t.co/ozqEvJVhDP pic.twitter.com/AjIKku6IDx — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) December 10, 2019

According to TIME magazine, “lawmakers are likely to approve the new government this week so Marin can represent Finland at a summit of European Union leaders in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. Finland holds the EU’s rotating presidency until the end of the year.>

5. Sanna Marin Is the Daughter of Same Sex Parents

Finland’s new prime minister – the world’s youngest leader – is the daughter of same-sex parentshttps://t.co/SjpTuUydS2 — PinkNews (@PinkNews) December 10, 2019

“Marin told the Finnish site Menaiset in 2015 that she felt her upbringing in a LGBT+ household influenced her values as a politician. She said: ‘For me, people have always been equal. It’s not a matter of opinion. That’s the foundation of everything.'” according to PinkNews.

Marin is the mother of a two-year-old daughter.