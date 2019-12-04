Venessa Morales Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Venessa Morales is the baby girl who was reported missing after her mother was found dead in their home in Ansonia, Connecticut.

Her mother, whose name has not been made public, was discovered dead on Monday, December 2, 2019. The woman and Venessa had last been seen by family members the previous Friday, on the day after Thanksgiving.

The city of Asonia is about 10 miles west of New Haven, which is where Yale University is located.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Police Believe Venessa Morales Is Endangered & the FBI Is Assisting With the Investigation

The Ansonia Police Department believes that Venessa Morales could be in danger. She is one-year-old with brown hair and brown eyes. Police are not sure what she may have been wearing when she disappeared. Venessa weighs about 17 pounds and is just over two feet tall.

Police have not released any details about who they think could have taken the child. The FBI, the Connecticut State Police, and officers from the Derby Police Department are assisting with the search.

Lt. Patrick Lynch of Ansonia Police says that officers are “tracking down several leads” and identifying possible locations where Morales could have been taken in the hopes of bringing her home safely.

2. Officers Conducted a Welfare Check at the Home After Venessa’s Mother Failed to Show Up for Work

PRESS CONFERENCE: Police give update on missing toddler, suspicious deathState police issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday for a missing 1-year-old girl. 2019-12-03T21:36:40.000Z

Venessa Morales’ mother did not show up for work following the Thanksgiving holiday. Ansonia Police explained during a news conference that on December 2, the department received a call at 12:56 p.m.

The caller expressed concern for the woman because she had not shown up for work and had not called in sick. Officers responded to the home on Myrtle Avenue but left after no one answered the door.

The department then received a second phone call at 7:30 p.m., from a caller again asking them to conduct a welfare check on the house. The officers went back and again no one answered. But this time, officers decided to force their way inside the house. Lt. Lynch explained that the responding officers had “seen some things that raised their suspicion” but did not provide details beyond that.

3. Police Found a Woman Dead Inside the Home & Are Investigating the Case as a Homicide

VIDEO: Police continue to search for missing child from AnsoniaAs police are still looking for a 1-year-old who is missing from Ansonia, they're also investigating a homicide at the child's home. 2019-12-03T23:14:13.000Z

When members of the Ansonia Police Department got inside the home on Myrtle Avenue, they discovered the dead body of a white woman. Investigators have not specified how the woman died so as not to compromise future leads.

But Police Chief Andrew Cota has said that it was clear that the victim had not died of natural causes. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

They have not publicly named the woman pending an autopsy report. But police do say that the victim was Venessa Morales’ mother. Detectives say that this appears to be an isolated incident and that the general public is not in danger.

Police said that Venessa should have been at the house with her mother. But the child was gone when officers entered the home.

4. Police: Venessa’s Father Is Cooperating & Was Not Considered a Suspect

Silver Alert issued for 1-year-old Ansonia girl https://t.co/QWHLWKaEO5 — Connecticut Post (@connpost) December 3, 2019

Lt. Patrick Lynch explained in a news conference that Venessa Morales’ father has been cooperating with the investigation. When asked if the father was considered a suspect, Lynch responded, “We have no identified suspects in the case at this time.”

He added that detectives are “checking everyone out.” Members of Venessa’s family, including relatives on both her mother’s and father’s side, have been interviewed.

Lt. Lynch clarified that Venessa Morales’ father occasionally stayed at the home on Myrtle Avenue, but did not live there. The child and her mother lived there alone.

5. Police Have Issued a Silver Alert In the Search For Venessa Morales

The Ansonia Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Venessa Morales. Lt. Lynch says that once all of their leads have been “exhausted,” then the department will consider issuing an Amber Alert.

The difference is that in the case of an Amber Alert, there is evidence to suggest that the child has been kidnapped and faces imminent bodily harm.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 203-735-1885.

READ NEXT: Former Teacher of the Year Accused Of Sexual Relationship With a Student