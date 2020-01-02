Darnell Rodgers: Suspect Charged With Kidnapping in Las Vegas Doorbell Video Case

After a Las Vegas resident’s doorbell camera captured an alleged kidnapping, police have arrested suspect Darnell Rogers, authorities said.

Las Vegas Metro Police credited the public tips they received after the video went viral online, which showed what appeared to be a woman being beaten and then kidnapped early New Year’s Day, as reported by ABC 8. The incident was captured on a Nest home surveillance video at around 12:48 a.m. local time.

In the video, the woman pleads to Rodgers, “Stop, no!” and he asks “Why would you f—ing do that?”

The woman, who has not been identified, was described by Las Vegas Metro Police Department as a white, about 20 to 30 years old with dark hair. She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, long-sleeve shirt and dark boots. The victim has since been found by police and authorities say she is safe.

The suspect, Rodgers, 23, was arrested at around 3 a.m. on Thursday. He is facing charges for kidnapping and domestic battery. Authorities described the situation as a domestic dispute.

In the disturbing video, the woman is seen rushing to a stranger’s door for help before a man, identified as Rodgers, wearing a striped long sleeve shirt, runs up and beats her to the ground. Rodgers is then seen dragging the woman back to his car, before driving driving off in a white Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof.

Surveillance Videos Captured A Man In A Hazmat Suit In Kansas

Doorbell surveillance videos have captured numerous crimes and oddities since becoming a household staple. Back in Junes, Kansas residents became worried after a man wearing a hazmat suit was picked up on video wandering around and ringing doorbells. You can watch the strange person in the video, which also includes a news report of the incident.

The man was seen in multiple Overland park neighborhoods, wandering around in hazmat clothing and ringing doorbells. He was caught on multiple surveillance videos, Fox4KC reported. The affected neighborhoods included Summerwood Estates, Polo Fields, and Mill Farm.

Neighbors said the man was seen on video wearing a hazmat suit that covers his face, a backpack, gloves, and a light on his head. The light he’s wearing has been referred to by media as a miner’s lamp, but it’s important to note that it’s not limited to miners. It’s a type of headlamp that you can buy online that’s very common.

That’s creepy,” Officer John Lacy said when he watched the videos collected on doorbell cameras. “The first thing I thought is it’s really creepy and why would someone walk around in a hazmat suit?”

His suit wasn’t a true hazmat suit that would actually protect someone from chemical exposures. In the videos, he appeared to be wearing a short-sleeved hazmat suit with long sleeves under it and shorts. Hazmat suits aren’t rare and can be purchased in a variety of styles and sizes on Amazon. So the entire “outfit” that he’s wearing could’ve easily been purchased online.

