Impeachment Trial Schedule: What Time & Channel Is It on Today?

Here’s a look at what time President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial will begin today, the schedule for the trial, and what channel you can watch it on TV. We are now in the second week of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, and the defense team just wrapped up their opening statements yesterday.

Here Are the Time Zones for When the Impeachment Trial Begins

Today on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, Trump’s impeachment trial is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Eastern, with the Senate coming into session earlier, possibly around 12 p.m. Eastern. That means that with the trial officially begins at 1 p.m. Eastern, this translates to 12 p.m. Central, 10 a.m. Pacific, and 11 a.m. Mountain time. In Hawaii time, that’s 8 a.m. on Tuesday. In Juneau, Alaska, 1 p.m. Eastern would be 9 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday.

TV Channels for Watching the Impeachment

A number of channels will be broadcasting the impeachment trial live today, and the start times for their coverage will vary. To find out what channel any of the networks listed below is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel the network you’re interested in watching is on for you.

Here are the channels that have listed their impeachment broadcasts so far. If you prefer, you can watch the live streams embedded in this story instead.

C-SPAN will be broadcasting the Senate Impeachment Trial live starting at 1 p.m. Eastern on C-SPAN 2. C-SPAN is providing live, gavel-to-gavel uninterrupted coverage on the Senate floor.

CNN, meanwhile, will begin its coverage at 10 a.m. Eastern, three hours before the trial is scheduled to begin. CNN has scheduled until 7 p.m. Eastern for coverage tonight.

As for Fox News, its regular programming is currently scheduled on TV Guide. Sometimes it’s providing impeachment coverage, but sometimes it breaks away for regularly scheduled programming. You can watch uninterrupted coverage from Fox below.

Fox News Live: Senators to question Trump legal team, impeachment managers | Day 8

MSNBC is having coverage all day starting at 9 a.m. Eastern – even before the trial officially starts – scheduled to last at least until 9 p.m. Eastern tonight.

NBC’s live stream is below.

Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Trump – Wednesday, January 29, 2020 | NBC News (Live Stream)

You’ll likely find other stations covering the trial too from time to time, depending on what else is happening or scheduled.

The Impeachment Schedule

The opening statements from both sides have ended and Wednesday marks the first day of the new phase of the impeachment trial.

In this next phase, Senators will be able to ask questions of Trump’s attorneys and the House managers. But they can only do so by submitting written questions to Chief Justice John Roberts, and Roberts will be the one who asks them during the trial. Up to 16 hours of questions can be asked, and then after the Q&A concludes, each side gets two hours of rebuttals, according to the rules. Some say the Q&A part might only last two days, but others think it could be longer. Roberts has said he is going to give 5 minutes for each response, NBC News reported. So the schedule could look like this, although it is subject to change:

Wednesday, January 29 – 1 p.m.-9 p.m. Eastern (possibly later) – Possible motions first (unrelated to witnesses and evidence) and then 8 hours of Q&A from both sides

Thursday, January 30 – 1 p.m.-9 p.m. Eastern (possibly later) – 8 hours of Q&A from both sides

Friday, January 31 – Rebuttals, plus a four-hour debate begins on witnesses and evidence, then a vote

Saturday, February 1 – Likely the debate on witnesses and the vote will continue

If witnesses are called, they would be deposed first, which would extend the impeachment trial into February. It’s not clear if they would publicly testify after being deposed, or if they would testify by video, The New York Times reported.

Note: If the motion to consider evidence or witnesses fails, then the trial might immediately move to voting on the articles of impeachment. In that case, the vote could happen as early as Friday or Saturday, Vox reported.

Fox News reported that Mitch McConnell likely doesn’t have the votes he’d need to block calling witnesses during the trial, although other sources said he was still working on trying to get those votes. Republicans may try to block witnesses by only approving a group of witnesses that the Senate wouldn’t support (such as insisting on Hunter Biden), or blocking witnesses via executive privilege, Fox reported.

In the end, the Senate will vote on the two articles of impeachment that the House approved. More than likely, since the Republicans have the majority, Trump will not be removed from office. A 2/3 majority of the Senate’s 100 members would need to vote for the President to be removed from office. A total of 67 Senators would need to vote to convict and remove Trump. There are 45 Democrat Senators and 53 Republican Senators, plus two Independents who typically vote Democrat. So to reach the 67 total needed to remove Trump, they would need at least 20 Republicans to join. That’s a vote that would be tough to get.