Angry Protester Breaks Into Impeachment Trial: ‘Schumer Is the Devil’

A protestor was somehow able to get inside the Senate gallery during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Wednesday. While Democratic-appointed House Manger, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries was making his opening statements, NBC News reporter Deepa Shivaram tweeted, “Protestor outside the senate chamber was pinned down by Capitol security and was shouting about abortion and Nancy Pelosi, and shouting to end the impeachment trial.”

While there doesn’t appear to be any video of the incident, numerous reporters corroborated the same story. AJC’s Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell tweeted, “Some type of protester got into the Senate gallery. He is yelling. And cursing. “Schumer is the devil.” He was saying.'”

Chuck Schumer, 69, a senator from New York, has served as the Senate Majority Leader since 2017.

“I went back and watched the @cspan feed. Rep. Jeffries was speaking and then someone started yelling something, invoking the name of Jesus Christ,” Mitchell tweeted. “[Chieg Justice] Roberts banged his gavel and said: The Senate will be in order; the Sgt at arms will restore order in the gallery.”

“That is when all us media folks went to see what was going on; we couldn’t see the guy because they wouldnt let us down the hallway but we could hear him yelling,” Mitchell continued. “The Cameras were trained on Jeffries so no video from the Chamber.”

Protestor Reportedly Yelled ‘They’re Trying To Overturn The Election’ Before Being Dragged Out By Security

A Protestor in the Senate gallery. 👁️👁️ Woah. That woke up some of them senators. #ImpeachmentHearings — CJ (CJ) (@CattyJargon) January 22, 2020

While the identity of the protestor has not been revealed, Washington Bureau Chief Todd J. Gillman tweeted out more details of the outburst. He tweeted, “A protester just burst into the Senate gallery, Gallery 5, across chamber from the dais, yelling something like ‘Jesus Christ! They’re trying to overturn the election!’ Capitol Police instantly grabbed him and pulled him out to the hall. Yelling continued. #impeachmenttrial.”

Gillman followed up his first tweeted by adding, “As security dragged out #protester, still yelling, Chief Justice Roberts banged his gavel: “The Senate will be in order. The sergeant at arms will restore order in the gallery.” @RepJeffries continued presentation. Reports the man was yelling about abortion. #ImpeachmentTrial.”

A shouting protestor seems to inject a shot of adrenaline to today's proceedings, jolting sleepy reporters & lawmakers out of their stupor. He was wrestled to the ground outside the Senate public gallery, shouting "Dismiss the charges!" and "Abortion!" (and "Schumer!") — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) January 22, 2020

TIME correspondent Vera Bergengruen tweeted that she heard the protestor shout, “Dismiss the charges” and “Abortion!” before being “wrestled to the ground.”

Other witnesses also reported the protestor not going away quietly and shouting while police dragged him out of the Senate gallery.

I can still hear him screaming from being detained. #ImpeachmentTrial this protestor has pipes. props to him and the Senate security. — Megan (@GetWrecked) January 22, 2020

BREAKING: Protestor detained attempting to enter Senate Gallery during impeachment. Extensive yelling and screaming. — Mark Burnett (@MarkBurnettDC) January 22, 2020

CSPAN reporter Craig Caplan tweeted, “Protestor burst into Senate public gallery above the floor yelling during Jeffries remarks in the impeachment trial. Police pulled him out and he continued to yell in the hallway before he was taken away. ‘Schumer is the devil’ he said.”

The outburst took place during only the second day of what’s expected to be a long and intense impeachment trial. After the House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump, the trial moved to the Senate, where a final judgment on the President will be made.

During the trial, which started Tuesday, the appointed White House team and the appointed House Impeachment Managers will present their case to Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial.

