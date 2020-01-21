Tom Steyer Trying to Be Bernie Sanders’ Friend Is the Buddy Comedy We Need

Tom Steyer really, really seems to want to be Bernie Sanders’ new best friend. From his awkward attempt at making conversation during the Democratic debate to a tweet about how he likes Bernie Sanders (despite Hillary Clinton’s comments that no one does), he seems to be really trying to forge a friendship. Twitter users can’t help but admire his persistence. Here’s a look at what Steyer has done so far and all the memes, jokes, and tweets that have grown out of the Steyer and Bernie interactions.

He Awkwardly Said Hi During Warren & Sanders’ Disagreement

First, there was the Democratic debate when he awkwardly tried to tell Bernie Sanders hi. Instead, he found himself caught in the middle of a very heated discussion between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, after she wouldn’t shake his hand.

CNN has just published the audio of the tense conversation between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren after yesterday's debate pic.twitter.com/EUdIyIkroW — Matt Bevan 🎙 (@MatthewBevan) January 16, 2020

After Sanders walked away to prevent the conversation from getting even more heated, Steyer told Sanders that he just wanted to say hi.

Best part of this newly released audio: STEYER: “I just want to say hi, Bernie!” BERNIE: “Yeah, good, ok.” pic.twitter.com/AG11qsL4o4 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 16, 2020

And people couldn’t stop laughing about Steyer’s awkwardness, partially because so many of us have been there.

Bernie's reaction to Tom Steyer lmaoooo Steyer: I just want to say hi Bernie: Yeah, good — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 16, 2020

Best part is when Tom Steyer eagerly runs up to Bernie because he “just wants to say hi” and Bernie replies: “yeah, good. ok” 😹 https://t.co/qGSetAhrgG — Anya Parampil (@anyaparampil) January 16, 2020

That interaction spawned a lot of memes and jokes.

warren: you called me a liar bernie: you called ME a liar! steyer: [breathing hard] HI BERNIE pic.twitter.com/lIrDKn4VzU — Bailey Davis (@thedailybasis) January 16, 2020

And some pretty funny storylines were born:

Tom Steyer texting Bernie to say "some of us are gonna be at the bar later." When Bernie shows up, it's just Tom sitting there alone, looking forlorn and anxious. But his face lights up when he sees Bernie, and he covers the whole tab — Connor Wroe Southard 🍞📈 (@ConnorSouthard) January 21, 2020

Steyer Looked Really Happy To Be Near Sanders on Monday

Then on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Steyer got a chance to sit near Sanders again. And he just couldn’t contain his joy. He and Sanders danced near each other and, eventually, he got Sanders’ attention.

At first, he didn’t quite catch Sanders’ eye while they were dancing.

Tom Steyer yet again failing to get Bernie’s attention pic.twitter.com/6tuVcdlGZr — Rose Laoutaris (@RoseLaoutaris) January 20, 2020

One person wrote: “Tom Steyer’s dream of becoming friends with Bernie looking closer to reality every day.”

Tom Steyer’s dream of becoming friends with Bernie looking closer to reality every day https://t.co/jMWL09lR7i — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) January 20, 2020

Some people noticed that Sanders seemed to brush him off again at one point.

Hillary: Bernie? Nobody likes him. Steyer: I like you Bernie. Bernie: Move.pic.twitter.com/fbKPVWmvtW — Red Summer, 1919 🧢 (@BiggUU254) January 21, 2020

steyer: so…heh…that whole "billionaires shouldn't exist" thing….you're not including *me* in that, right? bernie: yeah, good. ok.pic.twitter.com/BEm0499uiN — jordan (@JordanUhl) January 20, 2020

But it seems a friendship may be developing. One person on Twitter wrote: “Get yourself someone who talks to you like Tom Steyer talks to Bernie Sanders.”

Get yourself someone who talks to you like Tom Steyer talks to Bernie Sanders. pic.twitter.com/DTXQnp9qvu — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) January 20, 2020

Bernie Sanders and Tom Steyer. The friendship I didn't know I needed 😂 pic.twitter.com/MQW0mULBpl — Aisha Sharna (@SharnaAisha) January 20, 2020

That’s a resounding theme right now.

Get you someone who is as excited about you as Steyer is about Bernie. https://t.co/Dfv9hYSGTH — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) January 21, 2020

Every billionaire: “Fuck, If Bernie wins we’re screwed” Tom Steyer: “Not me bitches” https://t.co/iBMXTzcoFE — Amir (@AmirAminiMD) January 21, 2020

Nina Turner had positive things to say about Steyer, reported Ruby Cramer of Buzzfeed News. Turner said: “Mr. Steyer is fond of the senator — you know, obviously … and he likes to say hello. We need more of that. We need more of that in politics.”

important update: Bernie Sanders co-chair @ninaturner is pro Tom Steyer's quest to say "Hi, Bernie." "Mr. Steyer is fond of the senator — you know, obviously," she says, laughing — "and he likes to say hello. We need more of that. We need more of that in politics." pic.twitter.com/euuw7Ik8x3 — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) January 20, 2020

Tom Steyer, getting his opportunity to say “Hi, Bernie.” pic.twitter.com/urijTqXeK3 — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) January 20, 2020

Find someone who is as happy just being by your side as Tom Steyer is being by Bernie pic.twitter.com/8tp2vOdlZP — Julie Lehrman (@julieLehrman1) January 20, 2020

The theories about Steyer are great. One person wrote: “have we considered that tom steyer could be a scottie dog granted human form and his only goal is to reunite with former owner bernie sanders.”

have we considered that tom steyer could be a scottie dog granted human form and his only goal is to reunite with former owner bernie sanders https://t.co/tsUpvVTnaM — Maddy Gross (@HerMaddesty) January 20, 2020

Then Steyer Proclaimed ‘I Like Bernie’ on Twitter

Finally, after Hillary Clinton said in an interview that “no one likes Bernie,” Steyer had to counter that as quickly as possible. He jumped at the opportunity, proclaiming on Twitter: “I like Bernie.”

At the risk of getting in the middle of it — I like @BernieSanders. Now let's move on, America. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) January 21, 2020

Steyer wrote: “At the risk of getting in the middle of it — I like @BernieSanders. Now let’s move on, America.”

People were predicting his comment before he even said it.

If Hillary really thinks nobody likes Bernie, somebody should introduce her to Tom Steyer. — Some More News (@SomeMoreNews) January 21, 2020

Hillary: nobody likes Bernie Tom Steyer: pic.twitter.com/7T8fPif0Ne — ayatollah kuminme (@TheSocietyDude) January 21, 2020

And of course, people aren’t ready to move on.

Tom Steyer wants to be Bernie’s friend SO BAD. https://t.co/Xkadvzx5Bm — Jeremy M. Edwards (@jeremymarrell) January 21, 2020

Steyer and Sanders’s friendship is one of the most entertaining election stories coming out of the 2020 campaign.

Tom Steyer attempting to become BFF with Bernie (maybe to become the rich people whisperer in his cabinet??) is a genuinely hilarious election story https://t.co/K4VTuTf4Gc — Alex Hamilton (@SKRollins) January 21, 2020

LOL, first time I've ever found Steyer endearing https://t.co/Mk1NwHYbSq — Cameron Brown 🔥Bernie/Tulsi2020🔥 (@cbrown3380) January 21, 2020

Others are confused by him. One person wrote: “Tom Steyer is an enigma to me. Do I like him because he seems like a genuine guy who also happens to fanboy over Bernie Sanders or do I eat him because he’s rich?”

Tom Steyer is an enigma to me. Do I like him because he seems like a genuine guy who also happens to fanboy over Bernie Sanders or do I eat him because he's rich? #ILikeBernie https://t.co/lnTOwbcUlX — ☭ Comrade Hamza 🇱🇧✊🏽🇮🇷 (@faour_hamza) January 21, 2020

Another wrote: “Damn it I really like Tom Steyer on a personal level and that’s probably the biggest surprise of this 2020 season.”

Damn it I really like Tom Steyer on a personal level and that’s probably the biggest surprise of this 2020 season. https://t.co/VBgW3f066x — 🌹Tyler Melvin just wants to say “hi Bernie :)”🌹 (@tylmel) January 21, 2020

This joke might be the best of all:

BERNIE: "We're here to win, not make friends"

TOM STEYER: "I'm here to make a friend" https://t.co/q9hDZFDvkL — Ryan Kelly (@ryankelly) January 21, 2020

Yes, Steyer certainly seems to be here to make a new friend. And some are now joking that Steyer only ran so he could be Sanders’ friend.

increasingly clear that the sole reason steyer ran was to become friends with bernie https://t.co/AlhRVHqlq1 — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) January 20, 2020

Tom Steyer entered the Presidential race because he saw it as his best chance to meet Bernie Sanders — Fishbones (@Fishbones2017) January 20, 2020

As @Fishbones2017 wrote: “Tom Steyer entered the Presidential race because he saw it as his best chance to meet Bernie Sanders.”

Whatever the case, it’s a much needed “buddy comedy” levity after how serious things have been lately on the Internet.