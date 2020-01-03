Tracy Milanovich: Psychic Stole Thousands From Possessed Kid’s Mom, Cops Say

Tracy Milanovich is the Massachusetts-based palm reader who stole $71,000 after convincing a mother that her daughter was possessed, cops said. The Somerset Police Department said in a press release that Milanovich, 37, had been charging the woman in exchange for exercising the demon. In addition to the cash, Milanovich is also accused of getting the victim to buy household items for her, such as bedding and towels from the woman.

Milanovich was arrested on December 27. The victim first went to police on December 17 which prompted the investigation. Milanovich is facing charges of six counts of obtaining property over $250 by trick, larceny and intimidation of a witness. Police are asking anybody else who feels as if they have been victimized by Milanovich is asked to come forward. Victims are asked to contact Somerset Police Officer Donald Cormier at 508-679-2138.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Victim Told Police That Milanovich Planned to Put Her Daughter’s Demon in a Barbie Doll

Milanovich was arraigned in Fall River District Court on December 30. The case is being prosecuted by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. Documents in the case, via NBC Boston, show that the victim told police that Milanovich said the victim’s daughter was “dead in God’s eyes” and had “something inside of her that was bad.”

Milanovich allegedly said that in order to save the 10-year-old’s soul, the victim would have to “purchase her daughter’s soul back.”

The victim said that Milanovich had promised to put the demon in a Barbie doll. The police report goes on today that the victim was told not to tell anyone about the exorcism or else the spirits would find out.

2. The Victim Said That She Borrowed Nearly $30,000 From a Friend in Order to Pay Milanovich

At one stage, the victim told police that Milanovich asked for more than $6,000 as only “half” of her daughter’s soul have been “cleaned.” Milanovich then allegedly said she would need an “additional $6,058.00 to remove what was left.”

The victim told police that she borrowed $6,000 and $20,000 from a friend to pay Milanovich on two separate occasions. Another portion of the money was secured through a personal loan. Milanovich told the victim to bring Bounty brand paper towels, a Barbie doll, a white trash bag, a sonogram photo and a picture of her daughter. Between November and December 2019, the victim and Milanovich were in contact regularly through text messages and phone calls.

3. Milanovich Says on Her Facebook Page That She ‘Has the Ability to Advise on All Matters of Life’

VideoVideo related to tracy milanovich: psychic stole thousands from possessed kid’s mom, cops say 2020-01-03T12:45:13-05:00

According to a Facebook page for Milanovich’s business says that the services she provides include “tarot card readings,” “full life readings,” “spiritual healing” and “psychic readings.” Milanovich also says that she has the ability to “advise on all matters of life.” Milanovich operated her business, Tracy’s Psychic Palm Reader on County Street in Fall River since 2009.

On a website for her business, Milanovich wrote, “I am a natural born gifted clairvoyant and life coach. I specialize in guiding people to find their spiritual path, mentally, physically and emotionally. Don’t hesitate to call and make an appointment. May your life be filled with love, Tracy.”

While on another website, Tracy wrote that the benefits of her service included, “Balance your mind, body, soul and spirit. Many clients feel extremely relaxed after a session. They get a sense of peace of mind. A better understanding of their well being. Experience great relief.”

4. Milanovich Said Her Mother & Grandmother Helped Her to ‘Control Her Gift’

VideoVideo related to tracy milanovich: psychic stole thousands from possessed kid’s mom, cops say 2020-01-03T12:45:13-05:00

In a 2018 interview with The Standard-Times of New Bedford, Milanovich said that her psychic gifts had been passed down from her mother and grandmother.

Milanovich said in the interview that her mother and grandmother had “helped her to understand her gift and how to control it and have a normal life.”

5. Milanovich Says Her Gifts Cured Her Husband’s Knee Inflammation

VideoVideo related to tracy milanovich: psychic stole thousands from possessed kid’s mom, cops say 2020-01-03T12:45:13-05:00

When speaking about the crystal light therapy in her Standard-Times interview, in which clients lie on a bed close to some crystals, Milanovich said, “Some people feel lost and they can’t see their path clearly. It’s something like a new form of acupuncture. Also, it regenerates blood cells. It helps with healing. It helps with inflammation.”

Milanovich said that her crystals had been imported to the U.S. from Brazil, where the crystal light therapy treatment originated. Milanovich mentioned in the interview that crystal light therapy had cured her husband’s knee inflammation.

