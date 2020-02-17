Anitra Gunn Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Anitra Gunn, 23, hasn’t been seen since Valentine’s Day. Her family’s worried and is asking the community for help. She’s a full-time senior college student at Fort Valley State University in Fort Valley, Georgia. Here’s what we know so far about Anitra Gunn.

1. Anitra Gunn Was Last Seen on Valentine’s Day

Anitra Gunn was last seen on Valentine’s Day at around 11:30 a.m., 13 WMAZ reported. Fort Valley Department of Public Safety said she was last seen in the area of Chestnut Hills Road, just outside Fort Valley.

Her dad called her the morning of Friday, February 14, and wished her a happy Valentine’s Day. Her brother tried calling her later and she didn’t answer.

Gunn graduated from West Lake High School in Atlanta, Georgia in 2016. She’s an agriculture major at FVSU, 13 WMAZ reported. She’s 5’7″, 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. According to her Facebook, she’s from Camp Hill, Alabama.

We need some new information, we need some new eyes, we need a team! We must find @_anitra_lashayy she is one of the sweetest ppl you could ever meet. She is loyal and deserves everyone’s attention right now. I love and miss her so much. #FindAnitra #ftChance Lord I miss her😔💕 pic.twitter.com/5FprPby83J — NOV.28 (@Its_Indidaa) February 16, 2020

Anitra’s dad, Christopher Gunn, said that it’s very unusual to not hear from his daughter, Fox 24 reported. He said family members are “always talking to her, always checking on her.”

2. A Courtesy Check of Her Home Didn’t Show Any Signs of Foul Play

Police did a courtesy check of Gunn’s home on W. Church Street, 13 WMAZ reported. They didn’t find anything out of place and there weren’t any signs of forced entry or a struggle. No one was there. Her father, Christopher Gunn, filed a missing persons report on Saturday, February 15.

Her sister wrote on Facebook: “My little sister Anitra is missing and was last seen Thursday night/ Friday morning in Fort Valley. We came looking for her and found her car but no signs of her. If you have any details have seen her or know anything please contact Fort Valley Police Department or contact me or a member of the family. Please help!”

In a statement, Fort Valley State University said: “Fort Valley State University is deeply concerned about the well-being of our student Anitra Gunn, and we are praying for her safe return. FVSU is working closely with the Fort Valley Police Department, which is investigating Anitra’s disappearance. Anitra is enrolled as a full-time student at FVSU as a senior agriculture major. Campus officials have been in touch with Anitra’s family to offer our support for Anitra’s safe return.”

According to Facebook posts, Anitra is also a member of the Fort Valley State University Choir.

3. Her Car Was Found in a Neighbor’s Yard with the Bumper Missing & Her Wallet Inside

On Saturday afternoon, February 15, police found Gunn’s car on Belle Street in a neighbor’s yard with the front bumper damaged, 13 WMAZ reported. This was near her apartment where she lived. Her front bumper is missing and Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese has said that whoever has that bumper may know where Gunn is.

4. Her Dad Said That Her Wallet Was Found in Her Car

Her father said her wallet was found inside her car, 13 WMAZ reported.

Neighbors told 13 WMAZ that the car was crashed, close to where she lived, and police had taped off the scene. Neighbors said lip gloss and a key ring might have been found nearby, but police have not confirmed this.

5. A Task Force Has Been Launched

A task force has been formed to look for Gunn. The Fort Valley Police and the Peach County Sheriff’s Office are working together, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Georgia State Patrol are also providing assistance, 13 WMAZ reported.

Chief Spurgeon told Fox 24 about the task force: “We would like for all the involved investigating agencies to pool their resources together and work as one on this case. One of the historical problems with investigation of cases that span multiple jurisdictions has been that the investigations are often haphazard, disjointed, and frequently done in ignorance of the individual agencies investigative acts and other agencies’ previous investigations involving the victim.”

Here’s another photo of Anitra from a different angle.

If you have any information, call 478-825-3384.