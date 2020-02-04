Deja Matts & Abbaney Matts: Texas A&M Commerce Shooting Victims Identified

A shooting took place at Texas A&M University-Commerce (TAMUC) on February 3. It occurred in Pride Rock Residence Hall, a residence building for freshman students at the university.

The A&M University Police Department confirmed the identities of the deceased. According to their statement, the two victims are sisters, 19-year-old Deja Matts and 20-year-old Abbaney Matts. Deja Matts was a freshman student at TAMUC from Garland, Texas, studying for a Bachelor of Science in Public Health. Her sister, Abbaney, was not enrolled at TAMUC.

The statement continues by explaining that the third victim is the 2-year-old son of Abbaney Matts. He was treated for unspecified injuries and is now in the care of his family members.

The Shooting Was Targeted and Isolated: Police

As per the same statement by TAMUC police, there is an active investigation ongoing with the assistance of different law enforcement agencies. However, they believe the shooting to be targeted and isolated.

The TAMUC police department released the 911 call recording, which is now posted on their website. It appears that the call was made when another student discovered a hole in her dorm wall. There is no mention of hearing shots fired.

The statement from police ends by saying they will “continue to provide updates as they become available.”

University President Mark Rudin Releases Statement

Mark Rudin, the president of TAMUC, also released a statement saying “Our hearts and prayers go out to the family, friends and students impacted by today’s tragic event.” He continued by saying he was unable to speak to the circumstances around the incident because it is still an active investigation.

He did, however, confirm that it was an isolated incident and the university is “taking measures to ensure [students’] continued safety on campus.” He added that to ensure the safety of all, they have put in additional measures like increasing the staff presence in TAMUC’s residential areas, and the university’s police department has also added additional patrols across campus.

Counseling services were made available to all students.

