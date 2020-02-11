Genea Sky, Stripper in Pole Video, Slams Fake GoFundMe Pages

Genea Sky, the Dallas stripper who fell 15-feet from a pole and kept dancing, is speaking out on Instagram about fraudulent GoFundMe pages. A now-viral video showed Sky falling on her face after dropping from nearly two stories. She had surgery on her jaw after her accident and is grateful to everyone who donated money, but Sky is taking a stand against those who are trying to profit from her misfortune. To help keep the phonies at bay, Sky also got her official Instagram page verified.

“I never forced anyone to donate money and help me in my time of need, but I take it very serious that people still went outta their way to do so and I’m NOT okay with people trying to be fraudulent, especially with MY NAME, and take advantage of people’s kindness,” she wrote Monday. “You don’t have to donate to mine, but PLEASE DO NOT BE FOOLED BY THESE FAKE PAGES. This is my ONE & ONLY Instagram and my Twitter has the same name.”

She then asked her followers to help fight against hoax pages. “I would appreciate it if you guys could report any fake pages you come across. I’m sorry if anyone has been misled by any of these other accounts,” Sky added. “I wish I could have total control over that. But since I don’t, I would like to at least make you guys aware. Thank you guys once again & stay blessed.”

People Donated More Than $30,000 on GoFundMe

Her official GoFundMe page has raised more than $31,000, surpassing the goal of $20,000. More than 1,500 people have donated to Sky and are continuing to send money. The page itself has been shared more than 10,000 times. “Her job does not cover the expenses of her medical bills. Since she sustained such serious injuries, she will be out of work for an extended period of time,” the page, created Monday, says. “Any donations towards her surgeries would be helpful and appreciated! Thank you all in advance.”

Sky Is Keeping People Updated on Instagram

Sky has been active on Instagram since her accident went viral. She shared an update after her surgery and advised people that she would not be able to speak since her jaw had been wired shut. “Today has been a very long day. My surgery went well. My jaw is currently wired shut so please refrain from calling me as of right now and bear with me on replies because my phone hasn’t stopped blowing up,” she wrote Monday.

Sky was surprised by the amount of support she received. “I never imagined so many people would stand behind me in a situation like this and that has outweighed all the negativity by far. I am beyond grateful for you all,” she added. “I am in a tremendous amount of pain but i am ready for this road to recovery so I can get back to my life.”

In her first post after the accident went viral, Sky posted an emotional update. She revealed she essentially broke her jaw, some teeth, a sprained ankle and some stitches on her chin. “I’m good. I have no broken limbs. I walked away myself. I got up right after it happened,” she said, adding that she’s having a hard time, but she is OK. “It’s just a really humbling experience to be alive. I’m really thankful for that. That’s what’s most important to me at this very moment—that I have my life—and even with the injury to my face it still could have been a lot worse.”

