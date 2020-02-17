Leaning Tower of Dallas: Best Photos & Videos

A building in Dallas, Texas, has been nicknamed the “Leaning Tower of Dallas” after an implosion on Sunday morning failed to take the entire building down. Now a portion of the building remains, leaning heavily to one side. It’s inspired a lot of memes, jokes, and photos. Read on to learn more about what happened and see videos, photos, and jokes. The photos above were shared on Twitter by Dave Philips and Jeff.

The Leaning Tower of Dallas Has Inspired A Lot of Jokes & Photos

What’s left of the high-rise on Central Expressway and Haskell Avenue isn’t a threat to anyone, a Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition spokesperson told CBS DFW. The implosion happened early Sunday morning, but only part of the building fell. The spokesperson said this wasn’t unusual. “As with many demolitions, the core and elevator shafts require additional demolition measures, and we will proceed with conventional demolition efforts over the course of the week utilizing a crane and wrecking ball.”

Here’s the moment when the Leaning Tower of Dallas was born.

WATCH: Implosion Fails To Take Down Uptown Dallas Office BuildingThe high rise office building set for implosion in Uptown Dallas Sunday morning refused to come down. 2020-02-17T00:44:24.000Z

Leaning Tower of Dallas still stands more than 12 hours after scheduled implosionAn 11-story tower was supposed to be demolished Sunday morning in Uptown, but the building located at 2828 North Haskell Avenue did not entirely collapse. 2020-02-17T04:07:24.000Z

Lloyd Nabors, president of Lloyd Nabors Demolition, told WFAA 8 that the building would be completely demolished by the end of Sunday, but that didn’t happen. He told WFAA 8: “It’s actually leaning in the direction to fall that we intended. It’s just a large parking lot– we have a lot of room, so we don’t have any safety concerns. We’re going to be taking it down from the backside, so we’re planning to have it come over in the parking lot, as planned.”

Crews planned to get back to work on the building on Monday morning.

What’s left of the 11-story building has inspired lots of photos, jokes, and memes.

“I’m still standing better than I ever did.

Looking like a true survivor, feeling like a little kid.” -Elton John The Leaning Tower of Uptown.#IAmUp #SoIsTheTower pic.twitter.com/V5IxIGPLgG — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) February 17, 2020

Great view of the “Leaning Tower of Uptown Dallas” from my job.https://t.co/57OEfnMRyD pic.twitter.com/oKir4eWkco — Kristin Diaz (@KristinDiazTv) February 17, 2020

Who needs Pisa? We have the Leaning Tower of Dallas pic.twitter.com/9A5fjeHDZG — David Rancken (@rancken) February 17, 2020

DFW's new attraction – the Leaning Tower of Dallas pic.twitter.com/73TpMWaHVI — Terry Searcy (@WTerrySearcy) February 17, 2020

Uhhh…. what happens to surrounding pedestrians and motorists if this thing collapses? 🤷‍♂️☠️🤷‍♂️ #towerofdoom pic.twitter.com/YTVWwPpDzT — Wylie H Dallas (@Wylie_H_Dallas) February 16, 2020

Yesterday my wife and I were driving home from seeing the excellent production of Little Women at the DTC and saw the Leaning Tower of Dallas pic.twitter.com/pI2a0ObqEe — Dave Philips (@dphilips364) February 17, 2020

Had to get my “leaning tower of Dallas” pic. A demolition didn’t quite got as planned now part of the building is left leaning in the skyline. I know this wasn’t the plan and the demo company is probably frustrated – but it gave a lot of people a little joy yesterday. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/g2Br1kjTtu — Hannah VanHuss Davis (@hannahdinhd) February 17, 2020

Reporting live along 75 Central at Haskell. Some call it The Leaning Tower of Dallas. Demolition of a vacant 11-story bldg. didn’t quite go as planned. Most of the structure came down Sunday. Crews will be back today to bring down what remains, using conventional methods pic.twitter.com/WA2TZM7VpU — Dan Godwin (@DanGodwinFOX4) February 17, 2020

The leaning tower of Dallas.😂😂😂 Oops, an implosion masterpiece!! pic.twitter.com/SVkyNhiPsE — Jeff (@LPASSETMGT) February 16, 2020

It’s not clear when the building will ultimately be taken down, but it will probably be gone soon. WFAA reported that the demolition company is going to spend Monday preparing to bring the rest of the building down and will be clearing space in the area. Then they’ll use a cruncher to bring the rest of the building down. So get your photos while you can.