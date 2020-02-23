‘Mad’ Mike Hughes Dead: Daredevil Dies In Rocket Crash At 64

Famously known as “Mad” Mike Hughes, the daredevil rocket-maker died while attempting to blast himself into the sky as part of the Science Channel series, “Homemade Astronauts,” on February 22, 2020, according to TMZ. He was 64.

With the help of his partner Waldo Sykes, Hughes’s goal was to reach 5,000 feet in the air while riding his steam-powered rocket, according to Space.com. The series is produced by World of Wonder and was set to premiere some time in 2020. Hughes and Stakes were one of three teams that working to get as close to space, “or the Karman line, the invisible “line” which is 62 miles (99.78 km) above Earth’s surface that is often thought of as the beginning of space.”

Video of the tragic accident, which took place in Barstow, California, was captured by reporter Justin Chapman.

Mad Mike Hughes just launched himself in a self-made steam-powered rocket and crash landed. Very likely did not survive. #MadMike #MadMikeHughes pic.twitter.com/svtviTEi8f — Justin Chapman (@justindchapman) February 22, 2020

In March 2018, Hughes unsuccessfully tried to blast off in a rocket that made using mostly spare parts and needed to deploy his parachute after making it a half-mile into the sky. In August 2019, he geared up for another rocket launch. He told Forbes at the time, “People think I’m rich and I’m making all this money off these rocket launches. Hell, I’m on Medicaid!”

Here’s what you need to know about Mad Mike Hughes:

Mad Mike Believed The Earth Was Flat

FLAT EARTH ROCKET LAUNCH SUCCESS – Mad Mike Hughes – March 24th, 2018This video is part of a series of video clips make while on my way to watch Mad Mike Hughes launch his steam-powered Flat Earth rocket on March 24th, 2018. I first met "Mad Mike" and his friend "Pioneer Pat" back in 2017 during one of Mike's first launch attempts. I decided to ride my motorcycle out to the desert to root him on for today's planned launch. Go Mike!!! The launch was a perfect success!! 1872 feet! Mike’s hurt, but he will be alright. This was one of the most interesting and moving days of my life. Full video to come… —– My name is Kurt Bell and I am delighted that you have taken some time to share a little of The Good Life with me. I'm available on social media at the links below and can be reached via email at softypapa@gmail.com Going Alone is an independent approach to living, uncovering what is real, and making peace with the facts of what is true no matter how the truth makes us feel. I upload at least one video a week for this series on my YouTube channel. The Good Life is a formulated plan of objectives and principals designed to help us live a more virtuous life in accord with sound reasoning. I upload at least one video a month for this series. Buy and read my book The Good Life here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0779LLWGV YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXFx-GHOyrQiiGqxE-J9fYA Facebook Main Page: https://www.facebook.com/LylesBrother Journal Page: https://www.facebook.com/Softypapa-337676096304661/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/softypapa/ Google+ https://plus.google.com/u/0/109050782163582511388 LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/kurt-bell-754416b Flickr https://www.flickr.com/photos/oldjapanphotos/ Twitter https://twitter.com/softypapa CHANNEL CREDITS Softypapa avatar art by Hideki Lewis. See more of the artist's work here: http://eue-art.deviantart.com/ "Japanese Falls" image by the artist Lane Brown. See more of Mr. Brown's work at the following URL: http://lanebrownart.blogspot.com/p/portfolio.html Channel Theme Music "Song For Kurt" used with permission by Nowherians. Discover more about the artist and their music here: http://nowherians.bandcamp.com/ 2018-03-25T00:17:40.000Z

A self-taught engineer, Hughes was also a staunch flat-earther. During his failed rocket launch in March 2018, the $20K rocket was named “Research Flat Earth,” and was crowdfunded by a group of the same name.

It seemed odd to many that Hughes believed the Earth was flight despite being a rocket engineer. According to PubMed.com, to visuall see the Earth’s curvature one must travel to an altitude of around 35,000 feet.

Mad Mike Was Attempting To Build a ‘Rock-oon’

The Science Channel show, Homemade Astronauts, documented three self-financed teams as they attempt to get a rocket into space on a shoestring budget. In a press release shared by The Hollywood Reporter, “Mike Hughes and Waldo Stakes are working on a manned rocket to space, designing what they call a “rock-oon” — part rocket, part balloon — that they hope to use to get Hughes to the Karman line, the border between Earth’s atmosphere and outer space, which is about 62 miles high. To raise money and awareness, they plan to first launch Hughes 5,000 feet high in a steam-powered rocket.

READ NEXT: José Mojica Marins Dead: Brazilian Star ‘Coffin Joe’ Dies At 83