‘Mad’ Mike Hughes Dead: Daredevil Dies In Rocket Crash At 64

Famously known as “Mad” Mike Hughes, the daredevil rocket-maker died while attempting to blast himself into the sky as part of the Science Channel series, “Homemade Astronauts,” on February 22, 2020, according to TMZ. He was 64.
With the help of his partner Waldo Sykes, Hughes’s goal was to reach 5,000 feet in the air while riding his steam-powered rocket, according to Space.com. The series is produced by World of Wonder and was set to premiere some time in 2020. Hughes and Stakes were one of three teams that working to get as close to space, “or the Karman line, the invisible “line” which is 62 miles (99.78 km) above Earth’s surface that is often thought of as the beginning of space.”
Video of the tragic accident, which took place in Barstow, California, was captured by reporter Justin Chapman.
In March 2018, Hughes unsuccessfully tried to blast off in a rocket that made using mostly spare parts and needed to deploy his parachute after making it a half-mile into the sky. In August 2019, he geared up for another rocket launch. He told Forbes at the time, “People think I’m rich and I’m making all this money off these rocket launches. Hell, I’m on Medicaid!”
Here’s what you need to know about Mad Mike Hughes:
Mad Mike Believed The Earth Was Flat
A self-taught engineer, Hughes was also a staunch flat-earther. During his failed rocket launch in March 2018, the $20K rocket was named “Research Flat Earth,” and was crowdfunded by a group of the same name.
It seemed odd to many that Hughes believed the Earth was flight despite being a rocket engineer. According to PubMed.com, to visuall see the Earth’s curvature one must travel to an altitude of around 35,000 feet.
Mad Mike Was Attempting To Build a ‘Rock-oon’
The Science Channel show, Homemade Astronauts, documented three self-financed teams as they attempt to get a rocket into space on a shoestring budget. In a press release shared by The Hollywood Reporter, “Mike Hughes and Waldo Stakes are working on a manned rocket to space, designing what they call a “rock-oon” — part rocket, part balloon — that they hope to use to get Hughes to the Karman line, the border between Earth’s atmosphere and outer space, which is about 62 miles high. To raise money and awareness, they plan to first launch Hughes 5,000 feet high in a steam-powered rocket.
READ NEXT: José Mojica Marins Dead: Brazilian Star ‘Coffin Joe’ Dies At 83