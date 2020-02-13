Mainland High School: Fireworks Spark False Shooting Alarm

A heavy police presence was reported around Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, after authorities issued a code red active shooter alert on February 13, according to News Daytona Beach. By 1: 05 p.m. local time, the code red was lifted. This was not an active shooter situation, according to police.

Daytona Beach Police tweeted, “THREAD: We are investigating an incident today at

@Mainlandhigh where shots were reportedly fired on-campus around 12:30 p.m. We wanted to let you know that this is not a shooting and there is no shooter. Firecrackers were found on-scene by our detectives.”

“The building has been cleared. No injuries reported,” police added.

Mainland High School, which is located at 1255 W International Speedway Boulevard, was put on lockdown at around 12:40 p.m. local time after multiple people called for emergency help, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal. Police have not yet confirmed reports of a shooting taking place inside the school.

A user online shared tweeted that she saw “kids running outside the school but it’s 12:00″ and they don’t get out of school until 2 p.m.,” which caused a panic.

However, a report from Patricio G. Balona, a crime news reporter at the Daytona Beach News-Journal whotweeted that this was possibly a false alarm: “#Daytona police have Mainland High under lockdown after reports of pops that sounded like gunfire heard near the high school gym. Police cleared several buildings and found no shell casings but find firecracker wrappers, preliminary reports indicate Police guarding wrappers.”

Thankfully, there was not an active shooter situation and nobody was injured during the state of panic and unknown while police canvassed the area. There have multiple reports of shootings of the past year which have turned out to be false alarms but during the brief time frame for which it goes unconfirmed by authorities, mass hysteria can also result in numerous injuries. This was fortunately not the case at Mainland High School.

There Was A Reported Shooting Reported That Turned Out To Be A False Alarm At Jersey Gardens Mall Three Months Ago

Our breaking reporter @KeldyOrtiz just checked with Elizabeth officials and confirmed that there was an initial report of shots fired at the Jersey Gardens mall but it was a FALSE ALARM; there was a fight and a temporary lockdown but all is back to normal, per city spokesperson. — NorthJersey.com (@northjersey) December 23, 2019

Multiple shoppers took to Twitter to report news of a possible shooting at Jersey Gardens Mall, which is located in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on December 23.

Officially called The Mills at Jersey Gardens, located at 651 Kapowkski Road, a Twitter user shared online, “A freaking stampede just occurred at jersey gardens. With how crazy the world is no one knew what was happening just running and screaming to get out.”

However, at 3 p.m. local time, NorthJersey.com reported that it was a false alarm. “Our breaking reporter @KeldyOrtiz just checked with Elizabeth officials and confirmed that there was an initial report of shots fired at the Jersey Gardens mall but it was a FALSE ALARM; there was a fight and a temporary lockdown but all is back to normal, per city spokesperson.”

Video posted on Twitter showed that police and ambulances were en-route to Jersey Gardens Mall.

Back home for the holidays and first thing that happens is a shooting in jersey gardens mall smh pic.twitter.com/1lBfAfdKMh — RIP MAMBA❤️🐍 (@GSWKinta111) December 23, 2019

One user on Twitter shared, “A loud bang and then pandemonium. #Jerseygardens”

