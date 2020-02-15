Could Hillary Clinton be Mike Bloomberg’s VP Running Mate?

Mike Bloomberg, who has been staging a sneak attack for the Democratic presidential nomination through heavy advertising, may have another salvo to add to his argument: Hillary Clinton.

There are reports that Bloomberg is considering asking Clinton to join him in a Bloomberg/Clinton ticket as his vice presidential running mate, were he to get the nod. The report initially came from the conservative Drudge Report on February 15, 2020.

“EXCLUSIVE: BLOOMBERG CONSIDERS HILLARY RUNNING MATE,” Drudge wrote on Twitter. “Sources close to Bloomberg campaign tell DRUDGE REPORT that candidate is considering Hillary as running mate, after their polling found the Bloomberg-Clinton combination would be a formidable force…”

Drudge didn’t name his source. However, adding fuel to the speculation, Bloomberg’s campaign didn’t deny the report when contacted by The New York Daily News. “We’re focused on the campaign and the debate not vice presidential speculation,” said Jason Schechter, chief communications officer for Bloomberg’s campaign, told the publication.

There Are Questions Over Whether Hillary Clinton Would Even Agree to Such a Thing

According to the Sun, if this became a reality (and there are a lot of ifs there, including whether Clinton would even do it), Bloomberg would move out of New York so that he and Clinton weren’t both from the same state during the election. The site noted that Clinton recently told Ellen DeGeneres that she wouldn’t agree to be vice president, though, if someone asked.

However, that pronouncement doesn’t appear to be carved in rock. According to the New York Post, Clinton also told Ellen, “I never say never because I believe in serving my country. But it’s never going to happen.”

In December 2019, according to Page Six, Bloomberg was seen dining in New York with Hillary and her daughter Chelsea.

Daily News reports that Bloomberg has already spent $300 million in advertising during the presidential primary. It is left to be seen whether Bloomberg makes the next debate stage, which would obviously give him another lift. Bloomberg has started registering in some, but not all, Democratic primary polls, but he’s still coming to the attention of many voters as a candidate. Trump, perhaps recognizing this, has started criticizing Bloomberg on Twitter.

You can see 2020 Democratic presidential primary polling here. Bloomberg certainly has the wealth needed to stage a strong bid for the presidency. His net worth is often estimated at exceeding $62 billion. His wealth derives from his co-founding of Bloomberg LP in 1981.

Response to the reports were mixed. The conservative Daily Caller reported that some people might consider a Bloomberg-Clinton ticket to be an establishment one designed to ensure Bernie Sanders, surging in the polls, doesn’t secure the Democratic presidential nomination.

