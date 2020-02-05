Who is Tony Rankins, Trump’s State of the Union Guest?

Tony Rankins was invited to attend the 2020 State of the Union address as a guest of President Donald Trump and the First Lady. Rankins is a U.S. Army veteran who overcame drug addiction and homelessness. He now works for a real estate investment company in Cincinnati, Ohio.

A senior White House official told the Associated Press that one of the themes of President Trump’s national address will be about redemption. The official specified that the president would promote a “Great American comeback.” Part of that strategy is to focus on areas the administration has touted as victories, such as the overall strength of the economy and the president’s trade policies.

Rankins’ story fits in with the “comeback” narrative.

Here’s what you need to know.

Tony Rankins Suffered From PTSD After Serving In Afghanistan & Ended Up Living Out Of His Car

Tony Rankins served in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan. He struggled with mental health issues, specifically Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, after returning home.

Rankins developed a drug addiction, which was compounded by the PTSD. Rankins told ABC affiliate WJLA-TV that his wife left him, he became distant from his children, and he ended up living out of his car. “I couldn’t face my family, my children, my wife was gone… I felt I had nothing else to live for.”

The White House explained in a news release that during this time in Rankins’ life, he also served several prison sentences. The longest term lasted 18 months.

Rankins Was Trained As a Carpenter By a Company Called R Investments

Tony Rankins received a second chance after finishing a prison sentence. He was hired by a company called R Investments, which is based in Denver, Colorado but does development work in Cincinnati.

The organization’s website explains that its mission is to recruit people living on the streets and in homeless shelters and provide them with job training and a place to live. “Through our proven process of housing, tools, training and loving accountability, we provide a solid and safe foundation for everyone to regain their footing, find significance and become a productive member of society again.”

Rankins explained to Gray Television that he had been sleeping in his car in a hotel parking lot. He noticed a construction project happening across the street. He walked over, and Rankins said the team offered him a job on the spot.

R Investments trained Rankins in carpentry, painting, brickwork, and other construction skills, the White House explained. He now helps to construct affordable housing in his home of Cincinnati. Rankins says he has also reunited with his family.

Rankins Says He Thought His Boss Was Joking At First When He Learned About the State of the Union Invitation

Tony Rankins told Gray Television that his boss was the person to inform him that he had been invited to attend the State of the Union as the president’s guest. Rankins explained that his employer called him one evening and asked, “Are you ready to meet the president?” Rankins said that he was surprised and thought it was a joke at first.

Rankins has expressed gratitude for both the job and the opportunity to tell his story. He told WKRC-TV, “They [R Investments] gave me all the tools that I need to work with. Other people just didn’t want anything to do with me because they would say, ‘He’s homeless. What is he worth? Nothing.'”

According to a statement published by his hometown newspaper, the Cincinnati Enquirer, Rankins said he feels “honored and humbled beyond words” to receive an invitation to the State of the Union. “To be able to share my story as to how I was empowered to rise from being homeless and facing addictions to the greatness that awaits every man for a higher purpose in our great country.”

Rankins also says he hopes that his story can inspire others to never give up, regardless of their situation.

Rankins’ Job Is Located In an Opportunity Zone, Which Was Created By the Trump Administration in 2017

Tony Rankins’ place of employment is located in a federally-designated “Opportunity Zone.” Communities nationwide identified specific areas that were in need of revitalization and applied for the special status.

President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act formally created the Opportunity Zones. The idea was to inspire investors to focus on development in low-income communities, in return for tax incentives, in order to create jobs and reduce crime. Profits from specific projects are also eligible for federal tax-exempt status.

The program has been met with some skepticism. Critics argue that the Opportunity Zones have more greatly benefited wealthy investors and led to the construction of high-end apartment buildings and hotels, instead of creating opportunities for the people who were already living and working there. President Trump will likely talk about this program during the State of the Union.