Can Coronavirus Be Transmitted Through Kissing or Having Sex?

With the Coronavirus spreading rapidly across the globe, people are curious about how they can contract the illness. Can you get Coronavirus from kissing someone or having sex with them? The short answer is that it’s possible.

Dr. Muhammad Munir of Lancaster University’s Department of Biomedical and Life Sciences, and an expert in viral diseases, tells The Guardian, “Coronavirus itself is not a sexually transmitted disease, but as during sex there is very close contact between two individuals, the chance of someone contracting the virus from another infected person is almost 100%, specifically due to the kissing involved.”

Coronavirus is transmitted through respiratory droplets. Kissing someone who is infected, therefore, puts you at a high risk of contracting the illness. In fact, in France, according to The Washington Post, citizens are discouraging people from greeting one another with a kiss on the cheek.

The issue here, of course, is that it can take days– sometimes up to five or six– for symptoms to show.

Is Coronavirus present in other bodily fluids, say vaginal secretions or semen? Dr. Englund, MD, of the Department of Infectious Disease at the Cleveland Clinic, states that the answer is unknown at this time. She tells Health, “We really can’t make any statements about safety [of sexual activity] when we don’t have any data on it…”

She adds that if you think your partner could be a carrier of the Coronavirus, even if they are not showing symptoms, it’s best to avoid having sex.

You Can Contract Coronavirus Simply By Being Close To Someone

As Munir points out, contaminated hands are a major source of infection. So even those who are close to another individual and touch them could contract the illness.

This is why the CDC, as of March 9, 2020, recommends social distancing measures to help stop virus transmission. They write, “Based on what is currently known about this virus and similar coronaviruses, spread from person-to-person happens most frequently among close contacts (within about 6 feet).”

Those using the dating app Tinder may notice a new warning for users that reads, “Your wellbeing is our #1 priority. Tinder is a great place to meet new people. While we want you to continue to have fun, protecting yourself from the Coronavirus is more important.” The pop-up then goes on to recommend people wash their hands frequently, carry hand sanitizer, avoid touching your face, and maintain social distance in public gatherings.”

Coronaviruses are defined by the World Health Organization as a family of viruses that cause illness from the common cold to more severe diseases. The strain is completely new and has not previously been identified in humans. The most common symptoms of Coronavirus include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties. Severe cases can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and possibly death.

Kissing Is Extremely Risky

On March 11, Vox spoke to virologist Dr. Angela Rasmussen, who shared that kissing is the “riskiest” thing to do with another person right now.

Anna Muldoon, a former science policy adviser at the US Department of Health and Human Services and current PhD candidate researching the infectious disease and social crises at Arizona State University, was asked by Vox if oral sex, vaginal sex, anal sex, and handjobs are less risky than kissing.

She said, “Yes, that’s true. Here’s the thing, yes, kissing is probably the most efficient way to spread the virus. [Covid-19] does not appear to sexually transmit. However, all sex is close contact. You’re breathing on each other, you’re hopefully touching each other a lot. I guess I could imagine everybody showering, sanitizing yourself when you came into the house, and showering beforehand and making sure you’re never face-to-face, but it doesn’t sound like a lot of fun. The short line on this is all sex is close contact. It’s the definition of close contact. So there’s no way to have it without risking transmission.”

Muldoon recommends that those living with an infected individual sleep in their own room and do their best to disinfect things they share.

READ NEXT: Can You Get Coronavirus From a Public Bathroom?